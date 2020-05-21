Chechen president Kadyrov hospitalised in Moscow with suspected coronavirus infection

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov is in Moscow under medical supervision in connection with suspected coronavirus infection, Interfax reports.

“Kadyrov was suspected of having contracted coronavirus, he is under medical supervision,” Interfax was told. There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

At the same time, anonymous telegram channels give details, claiming that the condition of the head of Chechnya is serious.

“The head of Chechnya has 70% lung damage”, doctors say anonymously in the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where they deliver the country’s bigwigs who have come down with the coronavirus. Those officials who can be hastened to be discharged are released, while others have their chambers transformed. Security has been strengthened, everything happens in conditions of increased secrecy,” writes FortangaORG telegram channel.

Earlier Thursday, MBX Media found that a plane with VQ-BVQ tail number associated with the head of Chechnya flew to Moscow and landed at Vnukovo Airport during the day, as evidenced by the Flighware website. At the same time, an official visit of the head of Chechnya to the capital was not reported.

According to official data, 1026 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Chechnya since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 people have died.

The republic was one of the first to introduce a regime of self-isolation at the end of March, and soon also introduced passes for residents and prohibited entry and exit to its territory. From May 23 to 26, a ban will be in effect in Chechnya on foot and vehicle traffic.