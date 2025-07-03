"Outrageous condolences" - Georgian opposition slams Foreign Ministry for attending Iran embassy ceremony

Georgian Dream expresses condolences to Iran

Deputy Foreign Minister from Georgian Dream, Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili, attended a memorial event at the Iranian embassy in Tbilisi dedicated to those killed in the Iran–Israel war and left a message in the book of condolences.

Israel’s embassy stated it was shocked by the gesture and called it immoral.

The incident has sparked debate in Georgian society over which side the ruling Georgian Dream party is aligning with—and what consequences the Iran–Israel conflict might have for the party.

What happened?

Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili signs the book of condolences at the Iranian embassy. Photo: Iranian Embassy

The deputy minister’s participation in the event became known through a statement by the Iranian embassy, which said the ceremony was held “in memory of the martyrs killed during the armed attack by the Israeli regime on Iran’s territorial integrity.”

According to the embassy, in addition to the Georgian deputy minister, the event was attended by the ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the chargé d’affaires of Iraq, and the military attaché of China.

“They left messages [in the book of condolences], expressing their sympathy and solidarity with Iran.

We deeply appreciate our friends and partners for their support and compassion during this difficult time,” the Iranian embassy said in a statement.

Israel’s embassy, meanwhile, told Radio Liberty it was shocked by the incident:

“At a time when the West is condemning Iran’s attacks on Israeli civilians and supporting efforts to stop its nuclear and genocidal ambitions, it is deeply disappointing that a Georgian deputy foreign minister would attend such an event. This is morally wrong.”

There was no mention of the deputy minister’s visit to the Iranian embassy on the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s official Facebook page. However, once the information became public, the ministry was forced to respond to media inquiries.

“On June 26, 2025, the Iranian embassy sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the opening of a book of condolences, and an appropriate message was entered in the book in Tbilisi in connection with the deaths of Iranian citizens,” the ministry stated.

What does it mean? Reactions

Georgia’s opposition viewed the deputy minister’s gesture as a move against the country’s national interests.

“Yet another immoral act by the Ivanishvili regime and its Foreign Ministry does not reflect the will of the Georgian people and directly contradicts Georgia’s national interests,” stated the opposition group Coalition for Change.

“When a country is formally led by a prime minister who attended a ceremony in Iran where people chanted ‘Death to America, death to Israel,’ nothing should surprise Israel anymore. Israel must take decisive measures against Georgian Dream,” said Levan Sanikidze, member of the United National Movement.

He was referring to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s attendance at the funerals of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in May 2024.

Several Georgian experts believe that Georgian Dream views alliances with authoritarian countries as a way to maintain its power. At the same time, this signals a clear move toward authoritarianism.

International security expert Theona Akubardia emphasized in an interview with JAMnews that

Iran (like China) has never supported Georgia’s territorial integrity against Russia at the UN.

Consequently, this path weakens Georgia’s sovereignty and strengthens Kremlin influence in partially occupied Georgia, aiming for full control.

“Back in 2024, by attending the Iranian president’s funeral, Kobakhidze, following instructions from [Georgian Dream’s informal leader] Ivanishvili, turned away from strategic partnership with the U.S. and the declared commitment to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It was, in a sense, a slap in the face to then-U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration and a signal of a move toward authoritarianism.”

Akubardia believes Kobakhidze no longer counts on “making peace” with America:

“Georgian Dream openly opposes Georgia’s interests and stubbornly follows the path of authoritarian states, which is a major risk for the country,” the expert said.

Political analyst Gia Nodia told JAMnews that since Georgian Dream is in poor relations with the West, it is tempted to improve ties elsewhere:

“They neither accept nor perhaps understand the norms, values, and policies of the West, America, Europe, and especially Israel. Their position — less a strategy than a stance — is that good relations with Iran need to be built.”

At the same time, Nodia noted that authoritarian governments are, firstly, closer to Georgian Dream, and secondly, they share with Iran problems in their relations with the West.

Regarding the impact of the Iran–Israel war on Georgian Dream, Nodia believes the effect may not be very significant but still negative:

“This war showed that the West is strong. In Georgian Dream’ terms, what happened is a victory for the ‘deep state.’ From their perspective, Iran was pushed back by the ‘deep state’ represented by the West.

The strengthening of the ‘deep state’ is bad for Georgian Dream because they bet on weakening the ‘deep state’ and strengthening countries like Russia, China, Iran, etc. What is happening contradicts their vision. But, like Iran, they are still in denial.”

