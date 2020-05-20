Armenian Prime Minister: “If we don’t decrease the infection rate, by June 12 we will have 20,000 infected”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the public via Facebook and urged the public to take coronavirus seriously after the country experienced an especially large jump in the number of infected.

“If we do not break this pace, then on May 29 we will have 10,000 cases of coronavirus, and on June 12 – 20,000, and by the end of June – about 30,000 cases. And this means an increase in deaths, as ICU will be crowded, and we will not be able to help people.”

In Armenia, the number of people infected with coronavirus is increasing by several hundred every day. So far, the largest number has been recorded on May 18 – 351 cases of infection.

Data for Armenia on May 20:

new cases of coronavirus infection – 230,

total – 5,271,

cured – 2,419

people died – 67.

To avoid a worse turn of events, the Prime Minister urged citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitize their hands:

“Even today I see people on the street who communicate with each other as if nothing has happened … We will take the most stringent measures, we will fine the violators, because it is a matter of national security, a matter of observing the rules.”

Social media reaction

Users of the Facebook segment of Armenia reacted ambiguously to the prime minister’s calls. Some residents of the country fully agree with the requirements of the government and the new rules of conduct introduced by the commandant’s office, while criticism is also heard.

Here are some comments:

“This is the result of your incorrect measures! In no other country are infected people held in five-star hotels. No strict restrictions have been introduced. By asking people you won’t achieve anything. The laws didn’t work.”

“Please answer with all seriousness: is the meeting room in the National Assembly considered a closed room or not? There is no one there with masks or gloves! Who will fine them? Why are they not fined according to their own adopted laws?”

“Poor people. You see, we decided to make it mandatory to wear masks. In other countries they are simply handed out! ”