Russia will pay for the renovation of the promenade in Abkhazia

This fall, the promenade in Sukhum, the capital of Abkhazia, will close for major renovation. Banners in the city center already show what the city’s main attraction is expected to look like by the next holiday season.

Residents can vote on the design by scanning a QR code to choose their preferred options for playgrounds, benches, lampposts, and the color of the pavement.

Renovation will begin on October 1 and is scheduled to be completed by May 2026, ahead of the next tourist season.

Not a single penny will come from Abkhazia’s budget.

Instead, the financial burden will be covered as a gesture of friendship by the budgets of Sukhumi’s Russian twin cities – Moscow, Ufa, Kazan, Krasnodar, and Nizhny Novgorod – as well as by businessmen from the Abkhaz diaspora in Russia.

The Sukhumi promenade was built in the late 1940s by German prisoners of war. Since then, many of its white limestone columns and parapets have deteriorated or partially collapsed.

According to Sukhum mayor Timur Agrba, the main goal of the renovation is to restore the promenade’s historical architectural elements, install service infrastructure that doesn’t disrupt the coastal landscape, develop a unified design code for all new features, and add sports, children’s, and event spaces, along with quiet recreational areas.

The plan includes creating a system of routes for all age groups and needs—sports and play areas for children and adults, wellness zones for sunbathing and quiet relaxation, and cultural-event spaces with venues for public events, open-air exhibitions, and food spots.

The pier will also be renovated, with mooring bollards, restored access ramps, new railings, and lighting installed.

All designs and concepts have been approved by local architects and Sukhumi’s Urban Planning Council.

