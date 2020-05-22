Coronavirus, update. 155 infected in one day in Adygea at mass funeral
In the Krasnogvardeisky district of Adygea, a magnificent funeral of the village leader was organized, which gathered more than 500 people. Prior to this event, there was only one case of coronavirus infection in the area.
The authorities knew about the planned scale of the funeral, but did not stop the organizers. The head of the district Albert Osmanov resigned.
The area is completely isolated, roadblocks are established on the border with the neighboring Krasnodar Territory – many Adygea residents work there and manage to leave for the place of work.
In Adygea, 525 cases of coronavirus were detected, 8 people died.
Source: MBHmedia
