UK Foreign Secretary: “I am concerned about the sentencing of several opposition figures in Georgia”

Stephen Doughty on sanctions against Georgian Dream

“We do not comment on or speculate about possible future sanctions [against the Georgian government], as doing so could undermine their effectiveness,” said UK Minister for Europe, North America, and the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty in response to a question from MP James McCleary.

Doughty added that he is seriously concerned about the recent sentencing of several Georgian opposition figures.

Question from James McCleary:

“To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, whether he has made an assessment of the potential impact of Bidzina Ivanishvili and his affiliates on support for Georgian democracy; and whether he is considering sanctions.“

Answer from Stephen Doughty:

“I am seriously concerned by the recent sentences imposed on several prominent Georgian opposition figures including Mr Japaridze, Mr Khazaradze and Mr Vashadze. These were blatantly politically-motivated, and aimed at blocking political opposition from future elections. On 23 June I called on Georgian Dream to end its misuse of the courts to silence dissent, and free all political prisoners.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) summoned the Georgian Chargé d’Affaires on 30 June, to make clear the UK’s firm opposition to Georgia’s increasingly harmful trajectory. We continue to keep the worsening situation under close review, and on 1 July I spoke with a number of European partners to discuss our collective concerns.

I have consistently expressed my serious concerns about Georgia’s deteriorating democratic trajectory, which has adversely affected UK-Georgia bilateral relations. Any assessment of the current situation must also take into account Mr Ivanishvili’s and his affiliates’ influence on Georgia’s political landscape. The UK’s support for the Georgian people’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations remains steadfast, and we stand ready to assist in any return to a trajectory towards European values and democratic norms.

We do not comment on or speculate about future sanctions designations in any context, as to do so could reduce their effectiveness.”

