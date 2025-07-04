Georgian Dream president ready to pardon jailed opposition if they request it and pledge to join the elections

Georgian Dream offered pardons to opposition

Mikheil Kavelashvili, the president from Georgian Dream, stated that if imprisoned opposition leaders ask him for a pardon and confirm in the same request their intention to take part in the municipal elections in October, he will grant them a pardon.

“It is important that all opposition parties take part in the local elections and run a full campaign,” Kavelashvili said in the same statement.

What Mikheil Kavelashvili stated:

“Several leaders of political parties are currently serving sentences in accordance with Georgian law. I propose that all of them submit a request for a pardon to me and confirm in the same statement their intention to participate in the elections.

If such a request is received, I will immediately issue a pardon for the individuals concerned.

Exactly three months from now, on October 4, 2025, local self-government elections will be held, during which the people of Georgia will elect mayors and city councils in 64 municipalities.

It is important that all political parties registered in accordance with Georgian law and willing to participate in the elections fully engage in the electoral process.

It is also important that all political parties have the opportunity to conduct a full election campaign,” the statement reads.

The opposition responds with a refusal

Secretary General of Lelo – Strong Georgia, Irakli Kupradze: “Due to prison regulations, I wasn’t able to learn the opinion of the leaders directly, but I can confidently say that Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze will not submit a request for a pardon.

As secretary general of Lelo and their friend, I know the values they live by, the principles and dignity with which they defend the interests of the Georgian people, and their belief in victory. I believe I speak for them when I say: there will be no pardon request to an illegitimate president. We will show him the way – to the Russian ship.”

The Coalition for Change announced that its imprisoned leaders also have no intention of requesting a pardon from Kavelashvili. It also stressed that the coalition will not participate in the municipal elections.

“By drawing opposition parties into these elections, Georgian Dream is trying to legitimize itself and is using imprisoned leaders as bargaining chips.

Through its so-called president, the regime has confirmed that it needs the participation of pro-Western forces in a fake, criminal process called ‘municipal elections,’ because it is their only way to save themselves. To delay change, they are ready to strike any deal.

With this proposal, the regime has admitted that political leaders were unjustly imprisoned—only because they refused to recognize the results of the rigged parliamentary elections and the legitimacy of the regime.

Our position remains unchanged: at no stage will we cooperate with the regime or give it any legitimacy. The path to victory lies in non-cooperation and resistance. Until the end!” the statement said.

Tina Bokuchava, leader of the party United National Movement: “Mikheil Kavelashvili’s statement proves that the Ivanishvili regime sees its only chance for survival in recognition and legitimization.

I am convinced that this statement was written for Kavelashvili by other servants of Ivanishvili [the oligarch and honorary chairman of Georgian Dream]. I also firmly believe that no pardon is being offered to former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned.”

On June 23, the court sentenced three opposition leaders to prison: Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze (leaders of Lelo – Strong Georgia), and Zurab Girchi Japaridze (one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change).

On June 24, the court found Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the Strategy Agmashenebeli party, guilty of failing to comply with a temporary investigative commission created by the Georgian Dream parliament and sentenced him to seven months in prison. He was also banned from holding public office for two years.

On July 1, Nika Gvaramia (one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change) was sentenced to eight months in prison.

On July 5, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili was sentenced to eight months in prison.

They are all accused of refusing to appear before the same commission, called the “Temporary Investigative Commission of the Parliament of Georgia on the Investigation of the Regime and Political Figures of the 2003–2012 Period,” referring to the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili. Georgian Dream announced the creation of this commission on January 9, 2025. According to faction leader Mamuka Mdinaradze, the commission will work for six months and prepare a report to be discussed and approved during the first week of the September parliamentary session.

News in Georgia