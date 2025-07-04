OSCE is calling on the Georgian Dream to release political prisoners and hold new elections

Georgia and the OSCE Portuguese Declaration

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted the Portuguese Declaration, expressing concern over developments in Georgia following the parliamentary elections held on October 26, 2024. The declaration calls on the country’s authorities to fulfill their commitments and support a transparent and inclusive political process that reflects the will of the people.

Among other points, the report includes a call for the ruling Georgian Dream party to release all political prisoners and hold new, fair elections, as the 2024 vote was marked by a number of irregularities.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly also calls on the new government of Syria to withdraw its recognition of the independence of Georgia’s uncontrolled territories and to recognize Georgia’s territorial integrity.

Key points of the declaration:

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly expresses deep concern over the parliamentary elections held in Georgia on October 26, 2024, during which the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission reported numerous violations in the electoral process; It raises concern about breaches of electoral procedures and the unprecedented use of administrative resources, which undermines the principles of freedom and equality in the electoral process and casts doubt on the results themselves; It condemns the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters who are firmly advocating for Georgia’s European and democratic future; It expresses concern over arrests and politically motivated persecution of journalists, activists, and opposition politicians; It voices disappointment that the Georgian authorities are using all possible means to consolidate power by adopting new laws on foreign agent registration, broadcasting, and grant regulation; It notes that the situation in Georgia continues to deteriorate, with the government moving further away from the path of European integration; It expresses deep concern over the growing anti-EU rhetoric and deems it completely unacceptable; It is extremely concerned that deepening ties with the Russian Federation and China raise alarm in the context of Georgia’s declared European aspirations.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly urges the Georgian Dream party to de-escalate the situation and launch a national dialogue with all stakeholders in order to resolve the crisis and restore public trust in Georgian democracy.

It calls on the government to respect the rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression and to refrain from using force against peaceful demonstrators, politicians, and journalists.

The Assembly also urges the Georgian Dream party to return to the path of EU integration. It reaffirms its support for the pro-European aspirations of Georgian society.

The Assembly reiterates its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders and calls on the Russian Federation to withdraw its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states, to comply with the EU-mediated 2008 ceasefire agreement, and to end the militarization of these regions and efforts to forcibly separate them from the rest of Georgia.

