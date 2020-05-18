ENGLISH arrow icon
ENGLISH arrow icon
Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
1 new update
1 new update

Coronavirus, update. Armenia counts record 351 coronavirus cases in one day

Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
messenger vk-black email copy print

  • Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

    Countries
    Total
    cases
    New
    cases
    Total
    deaths
    New
    deaths
    Recovered
    Armenia
    4,823
    351
    61
    +1
    2,019
    Azerbaijan
    3,274
    136
    39
    +3
    2,015
    Georgia
    		 701
     6
    12
    0
    432

  • Another death in Armenia, record 351 coronavirus cases in one day

    In total, 61 people have already died from the beginning of the epidemic in Armenia.

    4,823 people have become sick, 2,019 people of them have been cured.

    Anti-coronavirus measures in Armenia

    The state of emergency will remain in force in Armenia until June 13.

    However, restrictions on movement have already been lifted and almost all businesses have opened: enterprises, shops, hairdressers, museums.

    From May 18, public transport has been restored, and will be regularly sanitised. All passengers must use face masks while on public transport.

    • What else will start working again in Armenia, what violations are finable, and when the borders will reopen

  • 6 new cases in Georgia, total 701

    432 people of them have been cured.

    In total, 12 people died from the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.

    State of emergency in Georgia

    The state of emergency was announced on March 21, and will last until May 22.

    The gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions continues.

    Many businesses have begun operations again.

    Stores opened again – except for those that sell clothes and shoes. Large shopping centers have been still closed.

    The remaining restrictions on the state of emergency are still in effect.

    Public transport has been suspended and a curfew is in effect from 21:00 to 06:00.

    • Georgian schools in the new coronavirus reality – over 105 thousand Georgian kids have no access to Internet

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 16-17 May, 2020

    • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 16-17 May, 2020

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video