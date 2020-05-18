Coronavirus, update. Armenia counts record 351 coronavirus cases in one day
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, GeorgiaCountriesTotal
casesNew
casesTotal
deathsNew
deathsRecoveredArmenia4,82335161+12,019Azerbaijan3,27413639+32,015Georgia
7016120432
Another death in Armenia, record 351 coronavirus cases in one day
In total, 61 people have already died from the beginning of the epidemic in Armenia.
4,823 people have become sick, 2,019 people of them have been cured.
Anti-coronavirus measures in Armenia
The state of emergency will remain in force in Armenia until June 13.
However, restrictions on movement have already been lifted and almost all businesses have opened: enterprises, shops, hairdressers, museums.
From May 18, public transport has been restored, and will be regularly sanitised. All passengers must use face masks while on public transport.
• What else will start working again in Armenia, what violations are finable, and when the borders will reopen
6 new cases in Georgia, total 701
432 people of them have been cured.
In total, 12 people died from the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.
State of emergency in Georgia
The state of emergency was announced on March 21, and will last until May 22.
The gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions continues.
Many businesses have begun operations again.
Stores opened again – except for those that sell clothes and shoes. Large shopping centers have been still closed.
The remaining restrictions on the state of emergency are still in effect.
Public transport has been suspended and a curfew is in effect from 21:00 to 06:00.
• Georgian schools in the new coronavirus reality – over 105 thousand Georgian kids have no access to Internet
