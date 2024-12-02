Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, December 2, Georgia.
● For the fourth consecutive night, special forces are dispersing tens of thousands of protesters in Tbilisi, with their numbers growing daily. The protests erupted after the Prime Minister announced the suspension of EU membership talks until 2028. On the night of December 2, more tear gas and pepper spray were used than on previous nights, and water cannons operated throughout, despite the +2°C temperature. Arrests were reported, though exact numbers remain unknown.
● By the morning of December 2, hundreds of protesters were still resisting on Chavchavadze Avenue. Opposition leader Zurab Japaridze, from the “Girchi – More Freedom” party, was reportedly detained, according to Mtavari Arkhi TV.
● Massive protests also took place overnight in other Georgian cities, including Batumi, Kutaisi, Gori, and Zugdidi.
● Rustavi 2 journalist Tamta Chitishvili sustained a leg injury during protests near the parliament. She is hospitalized and may require surgery, according to the TV channel.
● Leading Georgian NGOs report over 250 arrests since the new wave of protests began on November 28. Among the detained are minors, women, journalists, cultural figures, and NGO representatives. Many detainees report police abuse and psychological pressure.
● President Salome Zourabichvili emphasized that protests must remain self-organized and free from political interference. “This is primarily the people’s movement. However, protesters need support and protection, which NGOs and lawyers are providing,” she stated, adding that political leaders are holding consultations and will announce further steps soon. Read more here
● Around 250 Georgian musicians living abroad have signed a statement supporting the protests. “In the face of a constitutional coup, we find it impossible to separate art from politics,” the statement reads.
● European Council President Antonio Costa condemned violence against peaceful protesters, stating that the authorities’ actions contradict the will of the people. “The EU stands with the Georgian people.”
● Former Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili criticized the government for ignoring public sentiment. “They fail to understand their people. Without concrete steps, the political crisis will deepen.”
● U.S. Senator Jim Risch called the government’s decision to cancel EU talks a betrayal of 80% of the population and the constitution. He urged the immediate cessation of violence against protesters and the reversal of the decision.
● Members of the European Parliament have called on the EU’s foreign policy chief to impose personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and initiate impeachment proceedings against Georgian government members.
● Four opposition parties—National Unity, Strong Georgia, Coalition for Change, and Gakharia – For Georgia—have urged citizens to take paid leave and join the protests. They also called on companies not to obstruct employees exercising this right.