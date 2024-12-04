Day 7: Massive protests in Georgia for a European future - live updates, photos, videos

On the evening of November 28, 2024, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a briefing following a meeting with the parliamentary majority and government team, announcing the decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. He justified the move by accusing the European Union of using the issue to blackmail Georgia.

Kobakhidze’s statement came in response to a European Parliament resolution that declared the October 26 parliamentary elections fraudulent, refused to recognise their results, and called for sanctions against leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Immediately after Kobakhidze’s briefing, spontaneous protests erupted in Tbilisi and other cities. Since then, thousands of people have taken to the streets daily, opposing Georgian Dream’s anti-European policies. Their primary demand is the scheduling of new parliamentary elections to bring about a change in power.

Law enforcement has been using crowd control measures daily, including water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray. Hundreds of protesters have been brutally beaten, many suffering facial injuries and varying degrees of concussion. Hundreds more, including journalists, have been detained.

The resistance extends beyond street demonstrations. A growing movement of dissent is sweeping the country, with hundreds of employees from ministries, state institutions, judicial and medical sectors, universities, schools, theatres, and museums joining in. Several Georgian diplomats have resigned in protest against the government’s policies. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili supports the resistance alongside opposition leaders.