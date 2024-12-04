Raids on activists in Georgia; opposition leader Nika Gvaramia assaulted and arrested

Searches and arrests of opposition in Georgia

On December 4, police in Georgia conducted a series of raids on the offices and homes of opposition figures and activists amid mass protests in Tbilisi and other cities, demanding a return to the path of European integration.

The day before, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze again referred to opposition leaders as “liberal fascists,” warning they would be held accountable for allegedly organizing the protests. “Radical opposition leaders and ‘wealthy NGOs’ are hiding in their offices, but they are responsible for the violence and unrest on Rustaveli Avenue in recent days,” he stated.

Raids targeted the offices of the youth wing of the National Movement party, the “For Change” coalition, and its member parties. Police also searched the home of activist Ilo Glonti, an administrator of the Daitove Facebook group, which has over 200,000 members supporting the protests. Glonti reported that his laptop and phone were confiscated.

The Daitove group was founded in early 2024 during protests against the “foreign agents” law and has provided transport and accommodation for demonstrators traveling to Tbilisi from across the country.

Glonti is reportedly accused of inciting violence and organizing unrest.

Additionally, it was reported that police searched the home of Nancy Voland, another administrator of the Daitove group.

Nika Gvaramia, the leader of the opposition party Ahali, has been severely beaten and detained.

The incident occurred near the Droa party office, where a police raid was taking place. At this time, Gvaramia’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Gela Khasaiya, a member of the Ahali party, has also been arrested.

Gvaramia’s arrest followed a confrontation with police. The politician requested to be allowed into the office as an opposition representative to observe the search, a request the officers denied.

Law enforcement informed him that the investigation was already underway, a representative was present, and “any interference would result in action being taken according to the law.”

Earlier, police began searching the Ahali party office, which Gvaramia streamed live. During the broadcast, he also gave an interview to the Mtavari TV channel, stating that he did not know on what grounds the Ministry of Internal Affairs had entered the party’s office.

“This is authoritarianism—it’s turning into a dictatorship. Searches of political party offices, confiscations, and arrests of political leaders are normal practices for dictatorships. If anyone isn’t ready to face this reality, I will repeat it again: society in Georgia has truly begun a liberation movement,” Gvaramia said.

On December 3, police searched the home of activist Dodi Khorkheli. She was arrested right outside a kindergarten where she had dropped off her three-year-old son.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling party Georgian Dream stated that opposition members would be held accountable for their actions.

Opposition groups and civil society organizations argue that the ruling party is fulfilling its pre-election promise to suppress dissent as protests against government policies continue to intensify.

