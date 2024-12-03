Protest action or blackmail? Yerevan residents face transport crisis as bus drivers strike

Bus drivers strike in Yerevan

In the morning, tens of thousands of Yerevan residents waited for transportation at stops but were left stranded. Without prior notice, a portion of bus drivers went on strike, leaving only half of the public transport routes operational. As of the time of publication, the issue remains unresolved, with bus drivers demanding higher wages and improved working conditions.

“I want to apologize to Yerevan residents for the current situation. At the same time, let me be clear: we will not give in to this blackmail or make compromises. The organizers will be held accountable,” stated Mayor Tigran Avinyan.

Eighteen drivers have already been dismissed. According to the city administration, they were fired under a clause citing “actions that caused or could have caused material damage to the employer.” Officials added that all concerns previously raised by drivers had been addressed in a timely and reasonable manner. As part of the transport reform, promises were made to improve working conditions and increase salaries as the informal economy is reduced and city budget revenues grow.

“Nevertheless, many drivers have once again made unreasonable demands accompanied by blackmail,” emphasized the mayor’s press secretary, Hayk Kostanyan.

“They promised a pay raise”

“They promised a salary increase of an additional 150,000 drams [$378]. But today we found out that there won’t be any raise. In fact, our salaries will be reduced. At the terminal stops, there aren’t even toilets or a place to wash our hands. No one wants to work under these conditions,” one of the drivers told reporters.

Another driver explained that it’s not just about the pay. He said they are working 18-hour shifts instead of the standard 14 hours but are not receiving any additional compensation.

The striking drivers confirmed that they had been promised a salary increase after the ban on accepting cash payments from passengers. However, they insisted that the strike was not sparked solely by this issue.

Deputy mayor: “This is blackmail, not strike”

Meanwhile, Yerevan Deputy Mayor Suren Grigoryan linked the drivers’ strike directly to this issue and the city administration’s “uncompromising fight against the shadow economy.”

He noted that prior to November 1, when drivers were still allowed to collect cash fares, the city’s average daily revenue from transportation was 30-31 million drams ($75,000-80,000). After the ban, it rose to 35 million drams ($90,000):

“The increase didn’t happen because more people started using public transport. Drivers were simply a part of the shadow economy.”

According to the deputy mayor, implementing the transport reform won’t be easy:

“But we won’t stop, and we won’t give in to blackmail. This strike is an attempt to pressure the city administration. They’re trying to stir public dissatisfaction so we’ll say, ‘Fine, let’s compromise, pocket a bit more money.’ That won’t happen.”

Suren Grigoryan denied the drivers’ claim that they were promised a 150,000-dram salary increase, clarifying that only periodic salary reviews were promised. As for overtime pay, he said it has already been planned. However, the drivers didn’t wait until payday to assess whether the amount met their expectations.

Starting January 1, the city plans to switch to a unified ticketing system, although the process began earlier. During the transition period, until November 1, passengers could pay fares exclusively using 100-dram coins inserted into machines on buses or by scanning pre-purchased QR-coded tickets. From December 2, bank card payments have also been enabled. For about a month before the cash ban took effect on November 1, passengers who didn’t have the correct coins were also allowed to pay drivers in cash. The city administration framed the ban as part of its fight against the shadow economy, acknowledging that some drivers likely pocketed a portion of the cash fares.

“Drivers will be held fully accountable”

The mayor’s press secretary, Hayk Kostanyan, emphasized that the drivers began their strike “without prior notice,” leaving tens of thousands of residents, rushing to work in the morning, stranded without transportation.

He reminded that under Armenia’s labor legislation, employees of an organization providing transport services are required to give at least 14 days’ notice before striking. Even then, they are obligated to ensure minimal conditions to “meet public needs” during the strike.

“These actions will therefore be assessed within the framework of labour law. Additionally, we will liaise with the appropriate authorities to ensure these actions are given a proper criminal-legal assessment,” the press secretary stated.

According to Kostanyan, the so-called “net salary” drivers receive for 15 days of work—meaning the take-home pay—is as follows:

MAN bus drivers: 401,500 drams ($1,015),

Zhong Tong bus drivers: 309,500 drams ($784),

Gazel City bus drivers: 219,500 drams ($556).

“With the introduction of the unified ticketing system, which will be fully implemented from January 1, the shadow economy will be significantly reduced. This process will be continuous,” he assured.

What passengers are saying on social media

“Mr. Mayor, any compromise will be a direct blow to the people. Let no one dare speak to us in the language of blackmail and ultimatums. The public is no longer as naive as it once was.”

“You should understand people’s frustrations and make compromises. If you’ve decided to raise transport fares, which I believe is unjustified, then you must also improve working conditions for employees (drivers) and raise their salaries.”

“Tigran Avinyan [Mayor of Yerevan], could you work in such conditions? They don’t even have basic facilities like toilets. You have only yourselves to blame for this.”

“Look how they drive around the city and talk to people rudely! Though not all of them. I think even if these drivers earned a million, they’d still be unhappy because they’ve lost their under-the-table income.”

“Drivers are citizens just like us. Instead of wasting money on luxury, provide them with basic facilities.”

“Fire these drivers and hire decent ones. These guys are used to stealing. Just look at them.”

