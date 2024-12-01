The Baltic states are imposing sanctions on "those suppressing legitimate protests in Georgia"

Baltic states sanction Georgian authorities

The three Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia — have agreed to jointly impose sanctions “against those suppressing legitimate protests in Georgia.” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced the decision on X.

“Violators of democracy and human rights are not welcome in our countries,” the ministers stated.

It is not yet specified who exactly will be targeted by the sanctions.