Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Monday, November 25, Georgia. Protest against the ruling party's plan to hold the first session of the newly elected parliament
● The ruling party, which secured nearly 54% of the vote, has scheduled the new parliament’s first session for 12 p.m. today. Since the evening of November 24, a mass protest has been ongoing outside the parliament building. All four opposition parties that entered parliament have rejected the October 26 election results as fraudulent and are demanding new elections. Protesters have set up tents, with some spending the night on-site. Others are returning this morning. Freedom Square nearby is filled with police officers, special equipment, and water cannons recently acquired by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
● President Salome Zourabichvili posted on X: “Tomorrow’s meeting of the Parliament is unconstitutional: 1/massive electoral fraud has undermined its legitimacy. 2/ I refused to called the 1st session and the Constitution does not recognize anyone to act as substitute. 3/my appeal to the Constitutional court is pending.”
● A yellow security level has been declared in parliament today. Only invited guests and accredited journalists—limited to two crews per outlet—will be allowed to attend. The parliamentary press office stated that these measures are in place to ensure a safe and productive environment.
● Students from Tbilisi State University and Ilia University have announced plans to join the protest in front of parliament this morning. “The fate of our country is at stake. The choice is ours: accept stolen elections and abandon our European future, or fight to protect every vote and win. Students will not adapt to russification, censorship, or suppression of freedom. Georgia will prevail,” their statement reads.
● Stephen Nix, Eurasia Director at the International Republican Institute (IRI), told Voice of America: “The people of Georgia can count on the support of any U.S. administration in their European aspirations, regardless of who holds power in Washington.”
● Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley expressed concern: “I am alarmed by how authorities in Georgia and other Eastern European countries are adopting Kremlin-style tactics to undermine free elections. These are Russian dirty methods—bribery, extortion, corruption.”
● Hundreds of participants in a women’s march on Sunday piled a mountain of suitcases outside the residence of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, in Tbilisi. The march’s slogan was: “You leave, we’ll stay!” Protesters accused the ruling party, founded and controlled by the oligarch, of driving the country into mass emigration. “Let him pack his bags and go back to Russia!” they chanted.
Photo by Yulia Kalaban/JAMnews. Protest outside the Georgian Parliament, evening of November 24.
