Georgia
Georgia

Ivanishvili and associates: Baltic states sanction Georgian officials

Baltic states ban entry for top Georgian officials

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis shared a list on X (Twitter) of high-ranking Georgian officials banned from entering Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Details about other restrictions, including financial sanctions, have not yet been disclosed.

The list includes:

Bidzina Ivanishvili – honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party;

Vakhtang Gomelauri – Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia;

Shalva Bedoidze – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Ioseb Chelidze – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Aleksandre Darakhvelidze – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Giorgi Butkhuzi – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Zviad Kharazishvili – Head of the Special Tasks Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Miller Lagazauri – Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Mirza Kezevadze – Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Vazha Siradze – Head of the Patrol Police Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Teimuraz Kupatadze – Head of the Central Criminal Police Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On 1 December, the three Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia — imposed joint sanctions on those “suppressing legitimate protests” in Georgia.

“Violators of democracy and human rights are not welcome in our countries,” stated the foreign ministers of the three nations.

Previously, on 16 September, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Zviad Kharazishvili, Miller Lagazauri’s deputy, and leaders of the pro-Russian far-right Alt-Info movement, Koka Morgoshia and Zura Makharadze.

The department announced that all property and assets owned by these individuals in the US or under US jurisdiction would be frozen.

Additionally, the US State Department imposed visa restrictions on over 60 members of the Georgian government and parliament, as well as their family members, for “undermining democracy.”

