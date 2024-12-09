Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, December 9, Georgia.
● The 11th night of protests outside the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi unfolded around a partially assembled Christmas tree erected by the authorities. Protesters “decorated” the tree with photos of dozens of demonstrators who were brutally beaten by riot police during dispersals. Near the top of the tree, four large flags were displayed: Georgia, Ukraine, the European Union, and the United States. The new phase of mass protests began on November 28, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would halt EU membership talks until 2028. Protesters demand a return to the path of European integration and the announcement of new parliamentary elections.
● In Tbilisi, during the protests, aggressive masked groups dressed in black assaulted journalists and opposition politicians. A crew from the Pirveli TV channel and members of the opposition “Coalition for Change” were severely beaten and injured. The coalition’s office was ransacked. During several of these incidents, police officers were reportedly present nearby but, according to witnesses, did not intervene. Protesters accuse the authorities of orchestrating the attacks. The Ministry of Internal Affairs denies any involvement and has opened criminal investigations. Read more here
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that a new law banning face coverings during public gatherings would come into effect by the end of December. He said this measure would distinguish peaceful protesters from those committing violence. Kobakhidze called recent attacks on journalists “provocations aimed at artificially escalating tensions in the country.” Read more here
● Activist Revaz Kiknadze, arrested during the protests, remains in custody on charges of organizing and participating in group violence. The 20-year-old reported being pressured to falsely claim that opposition leaders financed his activities. Kiknadze has begun a hunger strike in protest.
● Journalist Beka Korshia of Mtavari TV was fined 2,200 GEL (about $780) for allegedly disobeying police during a protest on December 7.
● A court fined Beslan Kmuzov, a correspondent for “Caucasian Knot,” 2,000 lari on similar charges. His wife stated on social media that his mobile phone was not returned upon his release.
● The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that since November 28, more than 30 protesters have faced criminal charges, with a total of 372 detained. Of these, 62 received administrative arrests, over 100 were fined, and trials for the rest are ongoing.
● The possible suspension of visa-free travel for certain categories of Georgian citizens is mentioned in the seventh report of the European Commission, prepared for the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. Georgia must meet eight recommendations to maintain its visa-free regime with the EU. Read more here
● Media organizations in the Kvemo Kartli region, including Aktual.ge, 24News.ge, and InterPress.ge, issued a joint statement condemning attacks on journalists and calling for a swift, impartial investigation and accountability under the law.
● Over 1,000 Georgian doctors have signed a petition demanding an end to the use of chemical agents to disperse protests. They also called on the government to disclose the substances used against demonstrators. Read more here
● Many activists and independent journalists reported receiving threatening phone calls from Georgian and foreign numbers. They shared screenshots and audio recordings of these incidents on social media.
● Metropolitan Grigol Berbikashvili of Poti and Khobi criticized recent government proposals to declare Orthodoxy the state religion. He emphasized that a Christian state must protect the God-given right to free will and expression, as outlined in theological and legal texts.
● Students, alumni, scholars, and faculty from eight Ivy League universities in the United States issued a joint statement of solidarity with peaceful demonstrators in Georgia. The statement condemned violence against journalists and citizens and called on the police to cease the use of force.