Georgia protests, day 6: Hundreds of thousands demand return to European path. Photo/video. Live
Protests in Georgia hit sixth day
Hundreds of thousands of citizens across Georgia are protesting against the ruling party’s decision to halt the country’s integration into the European Union.
This marks a new wave of protests, building on the sustained demonstrations that began in October-November 2024. These earlier protests supported claims from the opposition, Georgia’s president, local and international observers, and the media, alleging that the October 26 parliamentary elections were rigged, rendering the newly elected parliament and government illegitimate.
-
What triggered the protest
On the evening of November 28, 2024, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a briefing following a meeting with the parliamentary majority and government team, announcing the decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. He justified the move by accusing the European Union of using the issue to blackmail Georgia.
Kobakhidze’s statement came in response to a European Parliament resolution that declared the October 26 parliamentary elections fraudulent, refused to recognise their results, and called for sanctions against leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
Immediately after Kobakhidze’s briefing, spontaneous protests erupted in Tbilisi and other cities. Since then, thousands of people have taken to the streets daily, opposing Georgian Dream’s anti-European policies. Their primary demand is the scheduling of new parliamentary elections to bring about a change in power.
Law enforcement has been using crowd control measures daily, including water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray. Hundreds of protesters have been brutally beaten, many suffering facial injuries and varying degrees of concussion. Hundreds more, including journalists, have been detained.
The resistance extends beyond street demonstrations. A growing movement of dissent is sweeping the country, with hundreds of employees from ministries, state institutions, judicial and medical sectors, universities, schools, theatres, and museums joining in. Several Georgian diplomats have resigned in protest against the government’s policies. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili supports the resistance alongside opposition leaders.
-
US Embassy to Georgian Dream government: "Stop blaming others"
The U.S. Embassy in Georgia addressed the State Department’s decision to suspend its strategic partnership with the country by posting a pointed message on Facebook: “Stop blaming others.”
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced the suspension on November 30, citing recent anti-democratic actions by the Georgian government that undermined the core principles of the bilateral partnership.
Similarly, the European Union had earlier announced the suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process for the same reasons.
-
Constitutional court rejects president's lawsuit challenging election legitimacy
The Constitutional Court has declined to consider the constitutional lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of the October 26 parliamentary elections. One lawsuit was filed by President Salome Zourabichvili, while the other was signed by 30 politicians. Both lawsuits allege violations of voter secrecy and the right to freely express electoral preferences during the elections.
The court’s decision, published today on its official website, is final and cannot be appealed. The ruling was not unanimous, with judges Giorgi Kverenchkhiladze and Teimuraz Tugushi dissenting, as noted in the court’s statement.
-
Kobakhidze: UNM's attempt to stage 'Maidan' failed thanks to Interior MinistryAt a press conference, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze blamed the opposition and civil society for the protests, stating: “The politicians who organized this violence but are hiding in their offices will, of course, not escape responsibility. Wealthy NGO leaders will also be held accountable under the law.”
Kobakhidze also stated that he considers the president’s calls for schoolchildren to join the protests “immoral”:
“Radical politicians and their media are actively participating in this campaign, and President Salome Zourabichvili is among those representing this radical opposition.”Kobakhidze claims that “wealthy non-governmental organizations have purchased special equipment for young people to organize and participate in protests.”
-
Blogger and activist Dodi Kharkheli arrested in TbilisiDigital marketing specialist and activist Dodi Kharkheli was arrested while dropping off her three-year-old son at daycare.
-
34 demonstrators arrested on December 2
Those detained during the December 2 protest on Rustaveli Avenue have been transferred to the Zahehi temporary detention center.
Some detainees have already been visited by their lawyers.
Human rights defender Lasha Tkesheladze, who met with three detainees, reported that two of them reported violent treatment by special forces.
“When they were arrested, they were first beaten within the cordon, then again in the car. One group of officers would abuse them, followed by another. They were cursed and humiliated. When I asked how the violence stopped, they said the officers seemed to tire out before their superior arrived. The detainees described the scene, saying, ‘The boss showed up, and they stood at attention, saying, ‘Boss, come and hit him once.’ He did, and then they stopped.’ This behavior isn’t just unlawful—it’s inhumane, dishonorable, and un-Georgian. Such actions cannot be tolerated,” Tkesheladze said, adding that two of the three detainees have visible injuries.