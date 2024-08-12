Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, August 12, Georgia. Ivanishvili refused to meet with representatives of both houses of the U.S. Congress
● Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party and a billionaire, refused to meet with representatives of both houses of the U.S. Congress who are currently in Tbilisi. “From what we’ve heard in Georgia, he is the main figure in the country, the decision-maker. We requested a meeting with him, and it’s very unfortunate that he declined,” said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Congressman Mike Turner. The visit of the representatives of the two major U.S. parties comes amidst a full-scale crisis in relations between the two countries. The U.S. has halted financial aid to the Georgian government, canceled military exercises, and accused the Georgian authorities of backsliding on democracy and spreading false accusations against Western partners.
● Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused Western countries of interfering in the elections in Georgia. “We see that the parliamentary elections will take place amid unprecedented and blatant foreign interference, which is a very clear violation of electoral principles,” said Kobakhidze.
● Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the opposition party “Akhali,” was attacked during the opening of the “Coalition for Change” office in Samtredia, Western Georgia. According to the party’s press service, as Melia was answering journalists’ questions, a young man ran up, hit him, and insulted him. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not reported launching an investigation.
● Natia Mezvrishvili, a leader of the opposition party “Gakharia for Georgia,” stated that she has twice officially requested that the prosecutor’s office summon Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili for questioning. She holds him responsible for spreading misinformation and lies regarding the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26. “Papuashvili personally oversees the creation of a tense pre-election atmosphere. The letter includes specific statements by Papuashvili that incite violence. His actions show signs of a crime under Article 239 prima of the Criminal Code (incitement to violence), and some of these incitements have already been carried out, resulting in harm to people,” said Mezvrishvili. Here are the false statements made by the Speaker against JAMnews
● On the final day of the Paris Olympics, Georgian freestyle wrestler Givi Macharashvili won a silver medal. This brought Georgia’s total to seven medals: three golds (wrestler Geno Petriashvili, judoka Lasha Bekauri, and weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze), three silvers (judokas Tato Grigalashvili and Ilia Sulamanidze, and wrestler Givi Macharashvili), and one bronze in boxing by Lasha Guruli. With this result, Georgia ranked 24th among 84 countries.
● Renowned mountaineer Archil Badriashvili (pictured) died in the mountains of Svaneti. He was struck by lightning during the descent. According to local social media, his body is in a hard-to-reach location, making the descent difficult. Three Svan guides accompanied him on the climb and were successfully rescued by helicopter.
Photo: Olympic champion Lasha Bekauri
Photo: Renowned mountaineer Archil Badriashvili, who was struck by lightning during the descent.
-
Monday, August 12, Azerbaijan. The pretrial detention of journalist Elnara Gasimova has been extended
● The pretrial detention of journalist Elnara Gasimova has been extended by another 1 month and 7 days. She was arrested in January 2024 as part of the “Abzas Media case” and, along with other staff members of the online publication, is accused of “smuggling committed in collusion with a group of persons.” Read more about Elnara here
● A total of 61 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and an additional 40 observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) have been registered for the September 1 early parliamentary elections, according to the Central Election Commission.
● A shepherd was injured by a landmine in the village of Kyuky in the Shakhbuz District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, near the border with Armenia. He has been hospitalized, and his condition is reported as serious.
● The Azerbaijani national team has concluded its participation in the Paris Olympic Games, winning two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.
● At a memorial service in Ganja, 111 people were poisoned and hospitalized. The details of the incident are still unknown.
Photo by JAMnews: Khan’s Garden (Xan bağı) in the city of Ganja.
-
Monday, August 12, Armenia. The prosecutor's office will confiscate approximately $2.5 million from the mayor of Kajaran
● The Armenian city of Goris and the Iranian city of Kashan will become sister cities. An agreement has already been reached with the Iranian Consul General, and certain steps have been taken, said Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan. This will bring more visitors from Iran to the city, enhancing opportunities for interaction between the two nations.
● The Armenian Prosecutor’s Office seeks to confiscate about $2.5 million from the Mayor of Kajaran, Manvel Paramazyan, and related individuals. The Anti-Corruption Court has already accepted the corresponding lawsuit from the supervisory body. The confiscation also includes six properties, two vehicles, and shares in a company.
● An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Armenia. The tremors were recorded today at 02:02, 9 km northwest of Martuni (Gegharkunik region), with a strength of 5-6 points at the epicenter. The earthquake was also felt in Kotayk (4 points) and Yerevan (2-3 points).
● The “Taraz Fest” festival was held in Yerevan, concluding with a showcase of Armenian national costumes. Among the models were outfits from Syunik, Karabakh, Van, Vaspurakan, and other regions, under the theme “Future of the Past” (as seen in the photo).
-
