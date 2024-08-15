fbpx
Tbilisi plans to close the famous "Deserter's Market"

“Deserter’s Market” closing

Today, on August 15, the so-called “Deserters’ Market” in Tbilisi is set to close. A two-story shopping center is planned to be built on this site. Thousands of traders and workers employed at the market now face the threat of losing their source of income.

The “Deserters’ Market” is located in the center of Tbilisi, near the railway station, and spans approximately two hectares. It is the most popular food market and one of the unofficial landmarks of Georgia’s capital.

On August 14, the Social Justice Center issued a statement urging the Georgian government to reverse its decision to close the market, as it is a vital source of livelihood for many people.

We join the main demand of the market workers and call on the Tbilisi City Hall to develop a strategy and action plan for the development of the municipal market. It is important to involve workers and other interested professional and civil organizations in this process,” the Social Justice Center stated.

The statement emphasizes that thousands of self-employed individuals rely on the market for their livelihoods, including farmers, drivers, and small business owners. The majority of them are women, many of whom belong to socially vulnerable groups such as single mothers, internally displaced persons, ethnic minorities, and labor migrants.

On July 30, traders protested against the decision to close the market and demanded a meeting with Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

“Deserter’s Market” closing

