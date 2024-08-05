Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, August 5, Georgia. Authorities to build a church in memory of the Shovi tragedy; opposition demands aid for victims
● Senior Research Fellow at the Hudson Institute and foreign policy expert Luke Coffey, in an interview with Voice of America, said: “The suspension of direct aid to the Georgian authorities is a result of their actions, especially the adoption of the so-called ‘Russian law’ (‘foreign agents law’). But it is also a result of the constant rhetoric of false accusations from high-ranking Georgian government officials. I assume there will also be sanctions against specific leaders; I don’t know who and what kind of sanctions, but it’s the only logical step.”
● Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov was detained by police on the street in Tbilisi. The court then sentenced him to three months in prison while awaiting a final decision on his extradition to Baku. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sadigov is wanted in Azerbaijan for threats and extortion. His family categorically denies these charges and claims political persecution. A defender of journalists’ rights in Georgia stated that the decision of the Georgian court would be appealed. Read more here
● It has been a year since the tragedy at the Shovi mountain resort, where a massive landslide occurred. 33 people died, and one teenager is still missing. A government delegation, led by the Prime Minister, visited the disaster area. Irakli Kobakhidze announced that a memorial and an Orthodox church would be built at the site of the tragedy. President Salome Zourabichvili made a statement regarding this tragic date. “Taking measures to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again and remembering the victims—this is what it means to be a state,” she wrote on social media. Opposition leaders expressed condolences to the families of the victims. A representative of the “Lelo” party stated that “over the past year, the authorities have done nothing to prevent human casualties in the event of a natural disaster.” A report from Shovi and analysis of the situation will be available soon on JAMnews.
● Hundreds of fans greeted the Georgian national judo team at the Tbilisi airport upon their return from the Paris Olympics. Judoka Lasha Bekauri became a two-time Olympic champion, earning Georgia its first gold medal. Three-time world champion Tato Grigalashvili won a silver medal in Paris. Georgian judoka Ilia Sulamanidze (100 kg) also won a silver medal.
● Boxer Lasha Guruli (63.5 kg) won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Georgia currently has four medals: one gold, two silvers—all in judo—and one bronze in boxing.
● On the initiative of the Ministry of Health, the Scientific-Practical Center for Infectious Pathology, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology will now be named after Tengiz Tsertsvadze. He was a key initiator, supporter, and successful implementer of government programs to combat hepatitis C and B in Georgia. He was also a member of the American Society of Infectious Diseases, the European Association for the Study of the Liver, the New York Academy of Sciences, the International AIDS Society, and many other international medical societies. Tengiz Tsertsvadze passed away on August 1 after a long illness at the age of 76.
● The percentage of Israeli citizens among foreigners buying apartments in Tbilisi has sharply increased: in the first six months of the year, it reached 11%, compared to only 4% a year ago. The share of Russians decreased from 8% to 2%. 76% of those who bought apartments in Tbilisi in the past six months were Georgian citizens, 4% less than in the same period last year, according to the Georgian publication Netgazeti.
● The National Food Agency is inspecting ice cream factories and sales outlets. It is reported that more than 60 inspections have been conducted so far, with no critical non-compliances found.
Video from the Georgian edition of Radio Liberty: the Georgian Olympic judo team is welcomed at the airport.
Monday, August 5, Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid traveling to the country unless necessary
● 881 candidates have registered for the upcoming early parliamentary elections on September 1.
● In the Lachin region (adjacent to Karabakh), shepherd Ali Suleymanov was injured by an anti-personnel mine while grazing cattle in an uncleared area. He sustained an injury to his left leg and was hospitalized in Khankendi.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid traveling to the country unless necessary.
● 32-year-old Iraqi citizen Mahdi Salih Faizi attempted to cross from Iran to Azerbaijan by sea in an inflatable boat. He was detained by Azerbaijani border guards. The motives of the violator are currently unknown.
● Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez advanced to the finals in the under-92 kg category at the Paris Olympics. The final will take place on August 10.
● Azerbaijan has begun selecting the song and performer for Eurovision 2025 in Switzerland.
In the photo: A beach in the village of Zagulba on the outskirts of Baku.
