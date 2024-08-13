Strike at Evolution Georgia casino: Three employees on hunger strike

Evolution Georgia casino strike

On the 33rd day of the strike, three employees of the Georgian online casino “Evolution Georgia” resorted to the extreme form of protest by going on a hunger strike. They have stated that they will not end the hunger strike until their demands are met.

The strike at “Evolution Georgia” began on July 12 and involves 5,000 people—more than half of the casino’s staff. However, the casino’s management claims that only 800 employees are on strike. The main demands of the strikers are higher wages and improved working conditions.

The “Labor” trade union, which represents workers in agriculture, trade, and industry, asserts that the strike and hunger strike are indefinite.

“We call on the government, the president, the ombudsman, political parties, and non-governmental organizations to take a stand on the violent and provocative actions of the company and to prevent the hunger strike of employees aged 18 to 25.

Full responsibility for the future developments rests with the administration of ‘Evolution Georgia,’ which is trying to intimidate and assault employees, as well as with the government, which must protect the interests of the country’s citizens from a company that insults them, threatens them, and imposes unbearable working conditions,” the union’s statement says.

Employees of “Evolution Georgia” sent 44 appeals to the company’s management. The negotiation process began on June 4, before the strike was announced, and concluded on June 24 without any results. Nikoloz Katarapiashvili, a member of the union’s organizing committee, attributes this to the management’s dismissive attitude towards them.

On August 5, “Evolution Georgia” issued a statement noting that if the situation does not improve, it will cease operations in Georgia. According to Radio Free Europe, the company has already moved most of its gaming tables to Armenia, and only managers and cleaning staff remain in the main building of the casino in Tbilisi. The company stated that the suspension of activities was due to the “illegal behavior” of the strike organizers and participants.

“Evolution Georgia” is a subsidiary of the Swedish Evolution Gaming Group, which entered Georgia in 2017. The company offers “live dealer” services, where players interact with real dealers via live broadcast, placing bets with real money. “Evolution Georgia” employs around 8,000 staff members, some of whom have formed their own union.