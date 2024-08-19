Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, August 19, Georgia. The Black Sea Arena and Tbilisi Philharmonic, Georgia's largest concert venues, have been taken from the Ministry of Culture and transferred directly to government control
● The Republican Party and the organization “Activists for the Future” have joined the opposition bloc “Coalition for Change,” which already includes the parties “Ahali,” “Droa,” and “Girchi – More Freedom.” The participants state that “this political alliance unites forces to advance Georgia on its European path.”
● The “European Georgia” party has joined a bloc with the “United National Movement” (founded by Mikheil Saakashvili) and “Strategy Aghmashenebeli.”
● Leaders of this bloc, called “Unity – National Movement,” Tina Bokuchava and Giorgi Vashadze, are on an extended visit to the U.S., aiming to “strengthen relations.” Yesterday and today, they are attending the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, where Kamala Harris will be officially presented as the party’s candidate for the November presidential elections.
In total, the opposition has formed three political blocs in preparation for Georgia’s crucial parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling “Georgian Dream” party has also formed an electoral bloc, merging with its satellite “Power of the People.” Additionally, pro-Russian political groups, led by the “Alliance of Patriots,” have formed a separate bloc. About 20 other parties, which have not yet joined any bloc, also plan to participate in the elections.
● The government has taken assets and management rights of Georgia’s largest concert venues—the Black Sea Arena in the Adjara region and the Philharmonic in Tbilisi—from the Ministry of Culture. Both venues have been transferred to the Georgian government with 100% of the assets and management rights, free of charge. The decree states that both venues are transferred for the duration of their existence and will be combined into a single structure.
● The opposition TV company “Mtavari Arkhi” was fined 2,500 lari (about $1,000) for broadcasting videos criticizing the “foreign agents” law. The commission considered this political advertising. The TV channel plans to appeal the decision in court, arguing that it is a restriction of freedom of speech.
● In the mountainous region of Tusheti, at the Abano Pass, a memorial was unveiled for Giorgi Antsukelidze, a National Hero of Georgia and a local resident. Yesterday would have been his 40th birthday. He was captured during the August 2008 war, tortured, and executed in Tskhinvali at the age of 23. The torture was filmed and circulated online in January 2009.
● Rescuers on the Black Sea coast received six new high-speed boats equipped with deep-water scanners—Ministry of Internal Affairs.
● Tato Kotetishvili’s film “Holy Electricity” won the “Golden Leopard” award at the Locarno International Film Festival. Set in Tbilisi, the film is both humorous and sad, beginning with the main character Gonga and his cousin finding a suitcase full of rusty crosses. “I dedicate this film to the Georgian film community, where there are many talented people. But it’s a very difficult time in Georgia; most creative people in the film industry are boycotting the National Film Center for its misguided policies. Because of this, many important films cannot be made. I hope we can end this negativity soon, with good results,” said the director at the award ceremony.
Trailer for Tato Kotetishvili’s film “Holy Electricity”:
-
Monday, August 19, Azerbaijan. Putin arrived in Baku
● Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Baku for a two-day visit. Yesterday, he held an informal meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the “Zagulba” residence near Baku. Experts suggest that the main topic of the visit will be discussions on the re-export of Russian gas through Azerbaijan, including to Europe. Read more here
● The Ministry of Defense reported that Azerbaijani army positions in the Julfa district of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, near the Armenian border, came under fire.
● Polad Bulbuloglu announced the end of his long diplomatic mission in Moscow. “I worked in Moscow for 18.5 years, which is a long time for diplomatic service. Now, it would be more appropriate for me to represent my native Shusha and the people of the region in parliament. I hope to be elected, and it would be a great honor to be the first deputy after the liberation of Karabakh,” Bulbuloglu said.
● “Azerbaijan is interested in joining BRICS,” said Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu.
● An amphibious plane from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has started firefighting operations in Turkey.
-
Monday, August 19, Armenia. The Union of Armenians of Russia has asked Putin to address the issue of Armenians detained in Azerbaijan during his talks with Ilham Aliyev
● “Russia is ready to continue supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” says the Kremlin.
● The Union of Armenians of Russia has asked Vladimir Putin to raise the issue of Armenians held in Azerbaijan, including former leaders of the now-defunct NKR, during his talks with Ilham Aliyev.
● The Armenian Church celebrated the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, one of the five major feasts, accompanied by the blessing of grapes (as seen in the photo). The ritual symbolizes the Virgin Mary as the vine and Christ as the fruit. Grapes produce wine, which the Savior compared to His blood before the crucifixion.
● Armenian chess player Alex Saakyan has become the European rapid chess champion (under 18).
-
