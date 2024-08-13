In Azerbaijan, an opposition party leader accused of defamation

Trial of Ali Kerimli in Azerbaijan

Today, Ali Kerimli, chairman of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), appeared in court. He is facing defamation charges, which could result in up to 6 months of arrest. The opposition leader believes he himself is a victim of defamation by the authorities.

Ali Kerimli outside the courthouse. August 13, 2024. Photo by Fatima Movlamli/JAMnews

Preliminary hearing begins in defamation case against Ali Kerimli

On August 13, the Nasimi District Court in Baku, presided over by Judge Babek Panakhov, began a preliminary hearing on a complaint filed by Aydin Aliyev against the leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Ali Kerimli.

A former member of the same party, Aliyev is seeking to hold Kerimli accountable under Azerbaijan’s criminal code for defamation, which can result in penalties ranging from fines to up to 6 months in prison.

Aydin Aliyev’s legal battles against the APFP

Aydin Aliyev served as chairman of the APFP’s Control and Revision Commission until 2019, when he was expelled by the party’s board for allegedly “collaborating with the authorities and holding views contrary to the party’s principles.”

Following his expulsion, Aliyev frequently accused Ali Kerimli on social media of “receiving large sums of money from foreign countries and living lavishly.”

In 2020, Aliyev challenged his expulsion in court, which reinstated him as chairman of the Control and Revision Commission.

After the party’s most recent congress on June 24, 2023, Aliyev filed another lawsuit, this time challenging the congress’s results. On July 5, 2024, the court ruled in Aliyev’s favor, nullifying the congress’s decisions.

Now, Aliyev is demanding Kerimli’s arrest for allegedly defaming him.

Kerimli argues that this trial will be a “test for Azerbaijan’s judicial system.” He stated that if the court upholds Aliyev’s complaint, it will be a disgrace for the regime itself, as “collaboration with the authorities” would be officially recognized as an insult to honor and dignity.

The court hearings have been postponed

The court hearings in the case against Ali Kerimli have been postponed to August 19 due to the plaintiff’s complaint not being “filed in accordance with procedural rules.” Kerimli informed journalists after the court session, calling the complaint unfounded and absurd.

“This is yet another fabrication by the repressive machine. Let me be clear: no criminal case, no threat of arrest, and even an actual arrest will stop our fight for freedom and justice.”

Previously, there have been attempts to prosecute him. In 1994, Kerimli was accused of illegal possession of weapons, and since 2006, he has been denied a passport.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that the denial of Kerimli’s passport was unlawful. However, the Azerbaijani authorities have yet to comply with this decision.

European Parliament member Isabel Santos has called on the European Union to take action to prevent the judicial persecution of Ali Kerimli. She stated on the platform “X,” “He will face a politically biased court. The European Union must act in this regard.”

European ambassadors meet with Ali Kerimli

Ahead of the court hearing, several European ambassadors met with Ali Kerimli, including the UK Ambassador Fergus Old.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation surrounding the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), obstacles to the party’s activities, the APFP’s boycott of the parliamentary elections, widespread repression in the country, and Azerbaijan-UK relations, Kerimli posted on Facebook.

Ali Kerimli also met with the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, and ambassadors from several EU countries.

Kerimli reported that during the meeting with the EU ambassadors, they discussed the criminal case against the APFP chairman, legal cases against party members, the fate of political prisoners, including Tofig Yagublu, the socio-political situation ahead of the parliamentary elections, and Azerbaijan-EU relations.