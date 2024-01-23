"I collected cosmetics, grooming products." Elnara Gasimova, the story of an arrest

Arrest of journalists in Azerbaijan

This video was shot a few hours before Azerbaijani journalist Elnara Gasimova went to the Baku Main Police Department, where she was summoned as a witness in a criminal case against employees of the independent online publication Abzas Media. They are accused of “smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”.

Elnara was expecting to be arrested, as her colleague, Abzas Media reporter Nargiz Absalamova, had suffered the same fate a few days earlier.

Here is what Elnara herself said in her interview with Meydan TV about her expected arrest:

“I can’t say I don’t feel anxiety, fear. In the first minutes after the conversation [with the investigator], I even felt funny, saying that my turn had come. But then I started to plan – how much time do I have, what should I do? So I had to prepare myself.

I think there’s no way but to continue in journalism. And these people in the system have to realize that whatever they do, there are those who go to arrest with a smile on their face, like Nargiz, or those who, like Sevinj, return to the country knowing that they will be arrested.

No one can say they are not afraid: some are more afraid, some less. But you have to stifle that fear in yourself and move on. I can only think in that direction. I have been able to stifle even a small amount of fear in myself. One of the reasons for this is the outrage at the arrest of my coworkers.

I started preparing for the arrest a long time ago. I already had a list. I went through my cosmetics and grooming products. I explained to my husband what I had and what I needed to give to him. And he laughed and said: “Do you need this lipstick, this liner right now?” I said, “Yes, I don’t want to go on the court ungroomed, with tangled hair. It’s important to me.”

I could be arrested today. Sevinj Vagifghizy, Nargiz Absalamova were arrested before me. And they are certainly not the first arrested journalists. And this shows that the activity of independent journalists has not stopped and will not stop with arrests. If the goal is to completely stop the activities of Abzas Media, to tie us hand and foot, to completely cut off our oxygen, perhaps they will succeed. Of course, the work of Abzas Media will remain, everyone will know about the reasons for the arrest of employees. But tomorrow there will be other media that will continue the work of Abzas Media and other independent media.”

ISix journalists are behind bars in the case of independent online publication Abzas Media: director Ulvi Hasanli, deputy director Mohammed Kekalov, editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifghyzy, reporter Nargiz Absalamova, investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly, reporter Elnara Gasimova.

On November 20, 2023, Abzas Media’s office was searched, during which 40 thousand euros were allegedly found.

According to Ulvi Hasanli, there was no money in the office, and the 40 thousand were planted there by the police themselves, who allegedly found them.

None of the above-mentioned journalists agree with the charges. They believe that Abzas Media is being punished for investigating corruption and businesses related to a number of high-ranking officials, including the President’s family.

With the support of the media network