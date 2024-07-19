Internet prices to increase in Azerbaijan starting August 15

Internet prices increase in Azerbaijan

Monopoly internet service providers in Azerbaijan, Aztelekom LLC and Baktelekom LLC, both owned by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, have announced a price increase effective August 15. The minimum monthly cost for an internet package will rise from 18 manat (approximately $10.50) for 40 Mbps to 25 manat (approximately $14.70) for 100 Mbps. The companies justify this increase by stating that internet speeds will be 2.5 times faster, effectively reducing the cost per Mbps from 45 qəpik (about $0.26) to 25 qəpik (about $0.14). However, there is no information on technical upgrades that will ensure the higher speed.

Internet traffic will no longer be available at the price of 18 manat, except for a narrow category of the population receiving benefits. The minimum monthly fee will now be 25 manat. This means that those who previously saved by opting for relatively lower speeds will lose this option.

The public is dissatisfied with the changes. Lawyer Mammad Salimov calls the situation a deception and a deprivation of the public’s right to choose. He urges citizens to file collective complaints to the government against Aztelekom to prevent the company from arbitrarily increasing prices to 50 manat (around $30) in the future.

Others recall that when these same companies raised prices from 10 to 18 manat, they also promised significant improvements in service quality. However, the internet quality remained unsatisfactory for most people. This situation is reminiscent of similar propaganda tactics used when public transportation fares were increased: the price went up without an improvement in service quality.

“What is happening reflects the absence of an independent regulator in the country’s telecommunications market. The Agency for Information and Communication Technologies, which is supposed to protect consumer interests, is not independent. Aztelekom does not fear the Ministry of Information Technologies nor the Anti-Monopoly Service, with which it is currently in litigation for this very reason,” writes Osman Gunduz, Director of the Center for Multimedia Information Systems Technologies, on his Facebook page.

Osman Gunduz believes that Aztelekom, given its technical capabilities, cannot provide a minimum traffic speed of 100 Mbps. He is convinced that even 40 Mbps is beyond Aztelekom’s capabilities.