Georgian opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze jailed for seven months

Georgian opposition figure Vashadze jailed

A court has sentenced Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, to seven months in prison and barred him from holding public office for two years.

The verdict follows his failure to appear before a parliamentary inquiry commission investigating the activities of Georgia’s previous government between 2003 and 2012. Vashadze was charged under Article 349, which allows for a fine or up to one year in prison, as well as a ban from public service for up to three years.

Earlier, the court had imposed a bail of 50,000 lari, which Vashadze paid within the legal deadline.

On 5 February 2025, the ruling Georgian Dream party established a parliamentary commission to investigate the activities of the United National Movement government, formally titled the “Temporary Investigative Commission of the Parliament of Georgia on the Activities of the Regime and Political Figures of the 2003–2012 Period.”



The creation of the commission was first announced on 9 January 2025. According to Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, the commission will operate for six months and present its findings for discussion and approval during the first week of the September session..

The verdict against Giorgi Vashadze was delivered by Tbilisi City Court judge Nino Galustashvili, despite a defence motion to postpone the hearing to allow for closing arguments. The defendant was not present in court and awaited the verdict at his party’s headquarters alongside fellow party members.

On 23 June 2025, a court aligned with the ruling Georgian Dream party sentenced three opposition leaders — Mamuka Khazaradze (Lelo), Badri Japaridze (Strong Georgia), and Zurab Japaridze (Coalition for Change) — to prison.

Nika Melia, Zurab Japaridze, Nika Gvaramia (Coalition for Change), and former defence minister Irakli Okruashvili are already serving jail terms for failing to appear before a parliamentary inquiry commission.