Georgian Dream
Georgian Dream

Georgian Dream to establish commission to investigate activities of previous government

Georgian Dream to investigate Saakashvili’s regime

The ruling Georgian Dream party plans to establish a temporary investigative commission during the first week of the spring session of the one-party parliament to “investigate the activities of the regime and its political figures from 2003 to 2012.” This was announced by one of the ruling party leaders, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

According to Mdinaradze, the investigative commission will operate for six months and prepare a report, which will be discussed and approved during the first week of the September session.

The conclusion approved by the “Georgian Dream” parliament will be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia and other relevant authorities “to take further measures and ensure accountability for those responsible.”

What did Mamuka Mdinaradze say?

“The major systemic crimes committed by the regime from 2003 to 2012 are widely known. These include::

— Systematic torture in penitentiary facilities;

— Killings, violence, and invasions of privacy;

— Corruption and pressure on businesses to seize assets and extort money;

— Seizure of media outlets from their lawful owners;

— Admission of responsibility for starting the 2008 war and accusing Georgian soldiers of war crimes.

To avoid speculation, we emphasize that military commanders and soldiers will not be the subject of investigation in the 2008 war case.

The temporary investigative commission will summon and question officials from the regime, as well as any other individuals who may have been involved in the regime’s crimes or who may possess valuable information about these crimes.”

