PACE adopts new critical resolution on Georgia, condemns FARA and other restrictive laws

PACE resolution on Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a critical resolution on Georgia by majority vote. The resolution strongly condemns the country’s continued backsliding on democracy and calls on the government to comply with recommendations outlined in previous resolutions, which remain unaddressed.

Among other concerns, the Assembly regrets that despite the decision to approve the credentials of Georgia’s delegation, all its members withdrew and refused to engage in dialogue. As a result, Georgia is currently not represented in PACE. The Assembly stressed that participation with approved credentials is not a choice, but an obligation.

On 30 January 2025, the Council of Europe adopted a harsh resolution on Georgia, after which representatives of the Georgian Dream party announced their withdrawal from PACE activities.

In its new resolution, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe:

Calls on the Georgian government to immediately release political prisoners and launch an inclusive process involving all stakeholders — the ruling party, the opposition, and civil society — with the aim of addressing violations identified in past elections and preparing for genuinely democratic elections in the coming months.

Acknowledges the findings of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities from 26 March 2025, which confirm that serious issues remain in the country, posing threats to the democratic process and human rights, and calls for the urgent creation of conditions necessary for democratic elections.

Condemns the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, adopted without consultation, which restrict freedom of assembly and expression. The Assembly calls for these amendments to be repealed and for a new law to be drafted in line with European standards.

the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe’s resolution in the case of Identoba and Others v. Georgia and calls for the repeal of the Law on “Family Values and Protection of Minors”, which violates the European Convention on Human Rights. Strongly condemns the law on the “registration of foreign agents”, which the Assembly believes will have a harmful impact on civil society and closely resembles the previously rejected law on transparency of foreign influence.