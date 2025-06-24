Georgian NGOs: Ruling party has firmly embraced authoritarianism

Georgian Dream chooses authoritarianism

Georgian NGOs say the recent arrests of opposition leaders mark another step towards dictatorship. In a joint statement, they claim the ruling party has fully committed to an authoritarian path.

What does the statement say?

“We draw attention to the arrests of opposition leaders in Georgia, which clearly demonstrate that the ruling regime has definitively chosen the path of authoritarianism. Today, more than 60 people in the country are prisoners of conscience. The courts, the prosecutor’s office, and other state institutions have been turned into political tools of the ruling party. There is a targeted crackdown on civil society and restrictions on media freedom.

Ivanishvili has chosen to maintain power through dictatorship, violating basic human rights every day. This is not a problem for one group of citizens — it is a threat to everyone. Anyone could become the next victim of repression. Citizens of Georgia, we will not give in! Georgia will not become Russia! A strong and united response to repression is essential.

The democratic world sees our struggle and stands in solidarity with us. Now more than ever, we must unite, act, and protest. We are not alone in this fight — and we must win it together!”

On 23 June 2025, a court aligned with the ruling Georgian Dream party sentenced three opposition leaders to prison: Mamuka Khazaradze (Lelo), Badri Japaridze (Strong Georgia), and Zurab Japaridze (Coalition for Change).

Nika Melia, Zurab Japaridze, Nika Gvaramia (Coalition for Change), and former defence minister Irakli Okruashvili are already behind bars for failing to appear before a parliamentary investigative commission set up to examine the actions of the previous government between 2003 and 2012.