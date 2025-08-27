NGO: Georgian government responsible for possible suspension of EU visa-free regime

Visa-free regime suspension for Georgia

Representatives of Georgian non-governmental organisations said at a joint briefing that the government would bear full responsibility if the European Union suspends the country’s visa-free regime.

They argued that such a decision by the EU would be the result of the authorities’ failure to implement its recommendations — including protecting fundamental human rights, repealing repressive laws and tackling corruption systematically at all levels.

“After the rigged parliamentary elections of 2024, Georgia now has 65 prisoners of conscience, new repressive laws have been adopted, and the persecution of people continues to this day.

As the public knows, the government must inform the EU about the current situation in Georgia by 31 August 2025. Instead of taking real steps to address the dire situation and end the political crisis in the country, the government is stepping up anti-Western propaganda.

Because of these actions, there is a real risk that Georgian citizens could lose the opportunities provided by the EU visa-free regime: the chance to visit family, to move freely, to receive medical treatment, to study, to work and to build their future in Europe.

Georgia is part of the European family. Like more than 80% of the Georgian population, we believe that the country’s future lies in the European Union. But the course chosen by the authorities is destroying that future.

As the EU ambassador to Georgia has noted, to return to the European path it is essential to end repression, release those unjustly imprisoned, repeal repressive laws, and begin an open and credible dialogue to overcome the current crisis.

We, Georgian non-governmental organisations, consider it unacceptable to give up our European future.

The visa-free regime must be protected — Georgia’s European path must be protected!” the NGOs said in their statement.

At present, the European Union has not reached a common position on Georgia’s visa-free regime. Eight member states, led by Italy, have opposed suspending it, arguing that such a step would directly harm Georgian citizens and be disproportionate. However, suspending visa-free travel does not require unanimous agreement — a qualified majority is enough.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, who has called for tougher measures, urged her colleagues to be ready to act quickly if Tbilisi does not change its political course.

