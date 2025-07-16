Kaja Kallas: "Georgia must meet EU recommendations by August 31 to keep visa-free travel"

Kaja Kallas warns Georgia of consequences

Kaja Kallas, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, explained the content of the letter containing recommendations for Georgia, setting August 31 as the “final deadline” for their implementation.

According to Kallas, if the recommendations are not fulfilled and the Georgian government does not return to the path of European integration, there will be consequences, including the possible suspension of the visa-free regime with the EU for Georgian citizens.

What Kaja Kallas said:

“The attack on democracy in Georgia is linked to the Georgian Dream party and its founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and the situation is worsening. EU foreign ministers have discussed support for Georgian civil society and various options.

Among the measures considered are suspending visa liberalization, suspending the Association Agreement, and sanctions.

The regression of Georgian democracy will have its price.

As you know, we have had a visa-free regime with Georgia since 2017 – a significant privilege granted by the EU to countries. Accordingly, there are recommendations Georgia has not fulfilled, as detailed in the seventh visa liberalization progress report.

I will not list each one now, but for example, one requirement is that the Georgian government must ensure protection of fundamental rights for all citizens, including freedom of association, assembly, expression, the right to privacy, participation in public life, and prevention of discrimination.

That is just one of eight points. And when we hear that seven out of eight opposition leaders are arrested – that definitely does not correspond to the example I gave.

The government was given until the end of August to meet these recommendations, so the question arises: what will our response be if they are not met?

So far, we have maintained the position that we do not want to hurt the Georgian people by suspending visa liberalization, which would directly affect them. But at the same time, this is also a matter of trust in the European Union.

If we grant such a privilege and bonus to a country that does not meet the conditions, there must be consequences, so society sees that the government is not following the European path and is not serious about its candidate status for EU membership.”

News in Georgia