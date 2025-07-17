Opinion: "Georgia’s authorities pushing EU to end visa-free travel to redirect public anger by blaming Brussels"

Visa-free travel between Georgia and the EU

According to Giorgi Rukhadze, founder of the Center for Strategic Analysis, Georgia’s government, led by the Georgian Dream party, is itself eager to see the EU suspend visa-free travel.

The expert believes that while such a move would spark public discontent, Georgian Dream hopes to suppress or redirect that frustration.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas clarified the contents of a letter containing recommendations for Georgia, setting August 31, 2025, as the deadline. According to Kallas, if the recommendations are not implemented and the government does not return to the path of European integration, there will be consequences — including the suspension of visa-free travel between Georgia and the EU.

Commentary

Founder of the Center for Strategic Analysis, Giorgi Rukhadze:

“Those of us who understand how the European Union works have long and loudly warned that the suspension of visa-free travel is only a matter of time – because it is incompatible with what’s happening in Georgia today.

No one should have any illusions that Georgian Dream will do anything to prevent the EU from revoking visa-free travel. It’s Georgian Dream itself that has led the country to this point.

What’s more, Georgia won’t just lose visa-free travel – it will also lose its EU candidate status and all the benefits that come with it.

And I repeat: Georgian Dream will not lift a finger to stop this; they actually want the visa-free regime with the EU to be revoked. I’m convinced Georgian Dream wants this to happen. Yes, it will trigger some public discontent, but they are counting on being able to suppress or redirect it.

Society must realize what path Georgian Dream has taken this country down — one that will cost Georgia all the privileges tied to its European future.

The European Union applies different visa policies for Europe and other continents. A country on another continent may lack democracy in the classical sense – for example, the United Arab Emirates, which has a visa-free regime with the EU.

But on the European continent, if a country is no longer democratic, it cannot maintain visa-free travel with the EU. And the visa-free regime will be revoked because Georgia is no longer a country that qualifies for it.”

