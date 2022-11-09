fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print

Russian military arrest Georgian citizen in conflict zone

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian citizen arrested in Gali

According to the State Security Service of Georgia, Russian soldiers have arrested a Georgian citizen in Gali, who was returning from there to Zugdidi at the time.

As the service explains, the Russian military claims that the man had a bag of narcotics on his person.

“Regarding the illegal arrest, a hotline was immediately activated. The co-chairs of the international discussions in Geneva and our international partners have been informed of another serious incident perpetrated by the occupying forces.

Active efforts are being made to release all Georgian citizens illegally arrested in the occupied territories, using all mechanisms at the disposal of the central government. The occupying forces bear full responsibility for the illegal arrest of Georgian citizens,” the State Security Service said in a statement.

There are often reports from the conflict zone about arrest of Georgian citizens by the Russian military. They may be grazing cattle in their own village or walking through the woods close to their home, but the Russian military accuses them of “crossing the state border.”

As a rule, citizens arrested on charges of “crossing the state border” are sentenced to pay a fine and soon released.

Movement near the “state border” is strictly controlled by the Russian military. They arrest people even where there is no barbed wire or appropriate signs.

In addition to the Russian military, since the end of the war in August 2008 representatives of the EU monitoring mission have been present in the conflict zone, patrolling the side controlled by Tbilisi.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews