Pro-Russian Georgian politician: Russia considering restrictions on more than 40 Georgian companies

The leader of the pro-Russian Georgian party Solidarity for Peace, Mamuka Pipia, has told the Solovyov LIVE channel that Russian authorities are considering restrictions on the activities of more than 40 Georgian companies.

According to Pipia, the companies in question earn money in Russia and then use those funds to finance what he described as “Russophobia” in Georgia, as well as anti-Russian and anti-government protests.

He claims the initiative stems from demands made by Georgian “workers”.

At the same time, Pipia acknowledged that the companies create thousands of jobs in Georgia, cooperate with farmers and make a significant contribution to the country’s budget.

Later, in comments to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, he said officials had already discussed the list of companies at various levels and urged the public to wait for an official announcement.

According to Pipia, Moscow will not allow revenues earned in Russia to be used against Russia itself.

“Russia will use these levers more and more actively. That is why decisions need to be made as quickly as possible and common ground must be found,” he said.

During the Solovyov LIVE broadcast, Pipia also drew parallels with Armenia and argued that the Kremlin is pursuing a similar approach towards Yerevan. In this context, he referred to recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s policy towards Armenia.

Ahead of Armenia’s parliamentary elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would not provide financial support for Armenia’s integration into the European Union. Russian officials also reiterated that Armenia cannot simultaneously remain a member of both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Who is Mamuka Pipia?

Mamuka Pipia is a Georgian businessman based in Russia and one of the leaders of the pro-Russian political movement Solidarity for Peace.

In recent years, he has actively advocated for the restoration of relations between Georgia and Russia, the launch of direct dialogue between the two countries and the resumption of diplomatic ties.

Mamuka Pipia

Between 2024 and 2026, Pipia appeared repeatedly on Russian state-run and pro-Kremlin media outlets, where he said that “Russia was, is and will remain a guarantor of security in the region” and criticised Georgia’s pro-Western course.

Today, he is one of the most active pro-Russian political figures in Georgia, openly advocating closer ties with Moscow and a revision of Georgia’s foreign policy orientation.

Georgian companies in Russia