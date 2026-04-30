Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman: Minsk 'neutral and acceptable place' for Geneva discussions

Zakharova on Geneva talks

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says the issue of moving the Geneva International Discussions to another location remains under discussion, including the option of relocating them to Minsk. She says the talks place particular focus on the participation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

After the Russo-Georgian War, direct diplomatic dialogue between Georgia and Russia stopped. Under the 12 August 2008 ceasefire agreement, the Geneva International Discussions were set up as an international talks format. In Geneva, Russia and Georgia hold talks with representatives from Sukhumi and Tskhinvali, as well as international organisations, on humanitarian issues. Four rounds take place each year.

Question from Georgia and Maria Zakharova’s response

Paata Abuladze

During an online briefing from Tbilisi, Maria Zakharova was asked a question by Paata Abuladze, who introduced himself as a representative of TV+ and said he was the descendant of a Hero of the Soviet Union. Abuladze added that his children serve in the Russian army and are taking part in what Moscow calls its “special military operation”.

His question focused on possible changes to the format of the Geneva International Discussions and whether Moscow would consider moving the talks to “more friendly” countries, including Minsk.

“As for moving this format from Geneva to another location that is truly neutral and acceptable to all, it involves not only co-chairs from the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, but also representatives of Abkhazia, Russia, South Ossetia, Georgia and the United States,” Zakharova said.

She also said the key issue is not where the talks take place, but reaching agreement. Maria Zakharova said years of negotiations show the priority should be results, not the venue.

She said the discussion focused on Switzerland’s neutrality and its stance on Western sanctions. Zakharova described the issue as complex and said it was too early to discuss it publicly in detail, although work is ongoing.

“Several years ago, Russia put forward this proposal, and it received strong backing from Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The reason is clear — what Moscow sees as Switzerland stepping away from its neutral status and supporting anti-Russian sanctions, including those imposed by the European Union, as well as other restrictive measures.

Given the level of confidentiality in the negotiating process, I think it would be premature to discuss this publicly today,” Zakharova added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also reaffirmed Moscow’s support for the Geneva International Discussions and stressed the need to resolve conflicts in the Caucasus through political means. Maria Zakharova said it was important for all sides to take part in the talks.

МZakharova on Geneva talks