Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Monday, September 15, Azerbaijan.
● President Ilham Aliyev spent the weekend in Karabakh and surrounding districts, meeting with local residents—formerly displaced persons—who have been able to return to their homes after the liberation of territories during the Second Karabakh War in 2020. “The scale of construction in Karabakh and Zangezur is unprecedented in the world. In five years, we have built cities, villages, bridges, tunnels, reservoirs, and power plants. All conditions have been created here for you: houses built and renovated, water, gas, electricity, heating, schools, medical centers, roads. The history of the past five years is a history of victory,” he said at a meeting in the Khojavend district.
It is reported that a total of about 20,000 Azerbaijanis—former internally displaced persons—have permanently returned to Karabakh and the East Zangezur region. Together with temporary workers, students, and faculty of Karabakh University, more than 50,000 people currently live in these two regions.
● In the Fuzuli district, the president laid the foundation of the village of Garakhanbeyli. According to the press release, residents of Garakhanbeyli and Merdinli—villages destroyed during decades of Armenian occupation—will settle there. The project will be implemented in two stages. The first, to be completed next year, foresees the construction of 404 houses. The second stage, planned for 2027–2030, will cover 230 hectares with housing and modern infrastructure.
● In the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavend district, Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of a new mosque. In the city of Khankendi, he attended the inauguration of a new clinic at Karabakh University and a new academic building for the Faculty of Medical Sciences.
● At the same time as the president was in Khankendi, reports emerged that an armed provocation had been prevented there. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a local resident, Karen Avanesyan, armed with an assault rifle and five grenades, “attempted to approach the site of an event.” When detained, he resisted, throwing three grenades and opening fire at police officers. He was wounded and detained by return fire. One police officer was injured in the operation, the ministry said. Whether this constituted an assassination attempt on President Aliyev has not been officially confirmed.
● Today, Azerbaijan marks the 107th anniversary of the arrival of the Caucasian Islamic Army under the command of Nuri Pasha in Baku and the city’s liberation from Bolshevik occupation. Turkish Chief of the General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu is expected to arrive in Azerbaijan to attend the memorial ceremonies.
● In the city of Shusha, Karabakh, the first Assembly of the Union of Turkic World Insurers took place over the weekend. An inaugural declaration was adopted. The Union was founded in 2022 in Istanbul and includes insurance associations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Later, associations from Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus joined as observers. The main goals are to systematically build connections and achieve sustainable and stable development in the insurance markets of brotherly countries.
● The Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team took second place in the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series.
● The 2026 U-17 World Wrestling Championships will be held in Baku. The decision was made at a meeting of the UWW (United World Wrestling) Executive Committee.
