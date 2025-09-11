EU delegation shows solidarity with German ambassador in Georgia after government accusations

EU defends German ambassador

The European Union delegation in Georgia has expressed solidarity with Germany’s ambassador, Peter Fischer, and said the EU condemns disinformation spread by the Georgian government about his activities.

“We stand in solidarity with the German ambassador in Georgia. The EU rejects and condemns disinformation about the role and activities of the EU and its member states in Georgia,” the delegation said in a statement.

On 11 September, Georgian Dream prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze and parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili once again lashed out at the German ambassador.

Kobakhidze said Fischer was “such a tragic figure” that his recall by Germany “would be a gift.” Papuashvili added that “with Fischer it is hard to speak of improving Georgian-German relations,” claiming that in three years in the post “he has managed to destroy the 30-year partnership between Georgia and Germany.”

A day earlier, on 10 September, Germany’s federal foreign ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the “baseless accusations” made by Georgian Dream parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili. It called on the Georgian authorities to stop spreading false information and to change their political course.

How it started

A few days ago, Shalva Papuashvili, head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, wrote on social media:

“‘Titushki’, supported by the German ambassador, have for the third time attacked Georgian Dream’s Tbilisi headquarters, shouting fascist slogans. Backing extremists and an ambassador’s failure to condemn violence during an election campaign are clear examples of gross interference in elections, in violation of the Vienna convention.”

In response, Peter Fischer wrote on X that Germany’s minister for European affairs had expressed full government support for him as ambassador:

“I had a good conversation with Germany’s minister for European affairs, Günter Krichbaum. He expressed deep concern about Georgia’s trajectory. Of course, Germany rejects political violence. I have publicly said so in Georgia. To claim otherwise is wrong – IT IS NOT TRUE.”

That post was followed by a statement from Germany’s foreign ministry:

“The German foreign ministry categorically rejects and condemns the baseless accusations made by Mr Papuashvili. We regret that he is damaging German-Georgian relations by spreading disinformation and defamatory claims. We strongly reject the aggressive rhetoric of Georgian Dream representatives against the German ambassador. The German ambassador in Tbilisi represents the position of the federal government.

Germany again calls on the Georgian authorities to stop spreading false information about the positions and policies of the European Union and the German government, and to change their current political course.”

