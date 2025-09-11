Two leaders of the opposition in Georgia arrested by the State Security Service

Opposition leaders Khabeishvili and Zodelava arrested in Georgia

The State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia arrested two leaders of the opposition party National Movement – Levan Khabeishvili and Murtaz Zodelava.

Levan Khabeishvili was detained on charges of publicly promising a bribe to officials, while Murtaza Zodelava was charged with resisting law enforcement officers.

The case of Levan Khabeishvili

According to the State Security Service, Levan Khabeishvili was arrested for publicly promising bribes to law enforcement officers, a crime punishable by 4 to 7 years of imprisonment.

“Levan Khabeishvili publicly called — on television and social media — for giving bribes to law enforcement officers to refrain from performing their duties during anti-government protests, as well as to avoid using special equipment legally at their disposal. In addition, Levan Khabeishvili publicly promised to pay a bribe of $200,000 to police officers in exchange for providing various information and confidential materials related to their official duties. He also promised the same sum as a bribe to officers of the Special Operations Department in exchange for abstaining from participation in drills and training exercises. Levan Khabeishvili further publicly stated that he considers the payment of the promised sum to police officers appropriate, as any methods should be used to change the government,” the SSG said.

The case of Murtaz Zodelava

The State Security Service (SSG) reports that along with Levan Khabeishvili, the Chairman of the Political Council of the “National Movement,” Murtaz Zodelava, was also arrested.

While attempting to flee, he physically resisted officers of the Anti-Corruption Agency and assaulted one of them.

“During the arrest of Levan Khabeishvili, Murtaza Zodelava was detained alongside him. Immediately after the arrest, Khabeishvili handed his mobile phone to Zodelava. In an attempt to hide the phone, Zodelava tried to escape, during which he physically resisted Anti-Corruption Agency officers and assaulted one of them. His actions are qualified under Article 353 of the Criminal Code, which provides for imprisonment for 2 to 5 years,” the SSG said.

