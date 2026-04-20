Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 20 April, Georgia. In Tbilisi, protests are underway against a new policy on stray animals, with claims they are being killed en masse
● Nariman Makarishvili, known as Monk Nikoloz, has died. The Interior Ministry confirmed he was found dead in the apartment where he lived; a case has been opened under the article of incitement to suicide. He lived a reclusive life, observed a vow of silence, and had a circle of followers who revered him as a saint.
● Georgia is among the countries carrying out transnational repression, according to a Freedom House report. The country was listed among six new additions—alongside Afghanistan, Benin, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. The organization estimates that at least 54 states attempted to target critics beyond their borders in 2025.
● A 23-year-old student from Marneuli, Aisun Guliyeva, was found dead in Tbilisi. Her friend was unable to enter the apartment they shared and called for help. The door was opened with police involvement, and the body was found inside. The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation under the article of incitement to suicide. The cause of death is not yet known; the family is awaiting forensic results.
● Parents of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy have announced the start of a շուրջ-the-clock protest outside the government administration building in Tbilisi. They are demanding that authorities fund the purchase and import of a life-saving drug. According to them, the protest will continue until a decision is made. Parents stress that the disease progresses rapidly, and delays directly affect the children’s condition. The drug in question can slow the progression of the illness and improve patients’ quality of life; without it, they say, the health of around 100 children in the country is under serious threat.
● Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the opposition party Strategy Aghmashenebeli, said that a door-to-door campaign will take place in Tbilisi from May 10 to 26. According to him, a political assembly is planned for May 26, at which the opposition hopes to receive a “first collective mandate” from society.
● According to The Wall Street Journal, a project to build a “Trump Tower”—a skyscraper of around 70 floors involving international architectural and development companies—is being considered in Tbilisi.
● Protests have taken place in Tbilisi against a new policy on stray animals. Demonstrators are demanding a revision of a decree signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, which removes the state’s obligation to return captured dogs to the streets. Animal rights activists say roundups are continuing – including of sterilized and chipped animals—and are demanding clarification on where the animals are being taken. Read more here
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Monday, 20 April, Azerbaijan. MFA of Turkey: “Ankara hopes for the swift signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia”
● “Turkey hopes a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed soon. This will contribute to the development of all countries in the region, and we are very close to this,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a briefing following the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. “The region’s role in implementing the Middle Corridor transit project is extremely important, and stability in the South Caucasus is essential for the security of this corridor. This route is particularly important for Turkey, and we are also working on it with the European Union. Turkey is making major efforts to ensure peace in the South Caucasus,” Fidan added.
● “The sincere friendship between the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a message to the entire world. Their exceptional role in resolving regional issues and the steps they take for peace and security are in the global spotlight,” said Hakan Fidan at the same briefing.
● The 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific is being held in Bangkok under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. Its main theme is “Leaving no one behind: building inclusive societies in Asia and the Pacific.” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to speak today. The day before, he held a series of meetings with prime ministers and foreign ministers participating in the session.
● The presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed bilateral and regional developments by phone at the initiative of Aleksandar Vučić. They noted Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Serbia in February and the first meeting of the bilateral strategic partnership council with the participation of the presidents. Vučić said he will attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in May. It was also noted that Air Serbia will launch direct Belgrade–Baku flights starting May 3. Both sides emphasized that restoring peace is a key condition for the region’s security and development.
● Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Azerbaijan in the coming weeks, Euronews reported. “Supplies of Azerbaijani gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) remain a key pillar of relations between the two countries. TAP is also an important part of the broader Southern Gas Corridor linking the Caspian region with Europe,” the report said.
● The opening of Portugal’s embassy in Baku is expected in the coming days.
● Another group of Ukrainian children—29 in total—has arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation. According to Ukraine’s ambassador, this is already the third group in 2026; since the start of Russia’s invasion, 545 Ukrainian children have undergone recovery and rehabilitation in Azerbaijan.
● The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has concluded in Baku, with more than 150 gymnasts from 42 countries taking part. Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk took first place, Germany’s Daria Varfolomeev came second, and Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova placed third. Israel won the all-around team event, with Spain finishing second.
● A sharp cold snap is forecast in Azerbaijan in the coming days, with storm winds and snowfall expected in mountainous areas.
Photo: The presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Pakistan during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum: