On 21 April, the international human rights organisation Amnesty International published its annual report assessing the state of human rights worldwide in 2025. The report covers 144 countries, including Georgia, and outlines documented violations, legislative changes and institutional practices.

It examines restrictions on freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, as well as the use of force, detentions and judicial processes across different countries.

Overall picture

Amnesty International’s report says that in 2025 a number of countries saw a rise in authoritarian practices, a shrinking of civic space and cases of force used by law enforcement. It also notes that many incidents were linked to impunity and a lack of accountability.

Georgia: legislation and protest environment

In the section on Georgia, the report describes legislative changes and their impact on public protest and civic activism. It says that, following protests that began in November 2024 over the postponement of EU accession talks and the adoption of the so-called “foreign agents” law, legal restrictions in the country were tightened.

According to the report, administrative fines were introduced in connection with protest activity, and liability was increased, including for wearing masks and blocking roads.

Detentions and law enforcement practices

Amnesty International says there were numerous detentions during the protests, including of demonstrators, journalists and opposition figures.

The organisation reports allegations of the use of force during arrests, restricted access to lawyers and lack of access to medical care. It also notes cases in which detainees appeared in court on administrative or criminal charges.

Court proceedings

According to the report, some court cases were conducted under expedited procedures, which in many instances resulted in prison sentences. The document says the charges were linked both to participation in protests and to clashes with law enforcement.

It also describes several cases in which defendants received multi-year prison terms in connection with various incidents, including allegations of violence against police.

Civil society and media

Amnesty International says that civil society organisations and independent media in Georgia operated under increased legal and administrative pressure.

The report refers to regulations imposed on organisations receiving foreign funding, as well as cases involving the freezing of bank accounts and the launch of administrative investigations.

Amnesty International report on Georgia for 2025



