Georgia’s population stands at nearly four million, census results show

Georgia’s population nears four million

Georgia’s population exceeded 3.9 million (3,929,581) as of November 2024, according to census data from the National Statistics Office.

The revised figures show that women make up 52% of the population, while men account for 48%. The gender gap is particularly noticeable in major cities: in Tbilisi and Kutaisi the share of women is higher, while in some municipalities the ratio is nearly equal.

The population remains concentrated in the capital, with about a third of the country’s residents living in Tbilisi. Among the regions, Imereti and Kvemo Kartli have the largest populations.

Overall, 62% of the population lives in urban areas, compared with 38% in rural areas, indicating a continued trend towards urbanisation in Georgia.

Outside the capital, a high share of the urban population is also recorded in the south-west, in Adjara, largely driven by the growth of the resort city of Batumi. By contrast, in mountainous and less urbanised regions, the proportion of urban residents is significantly lower.

The age structure shows that the largest segment of the population is of working age, with those aged between 30 and 40 particularly prominent. At the same time, the gender gap widens with age: in the oldest groups, women significantly outnumber men.

The share of women is especially high among those aged 85 and over, where the number of women is 2.6 times greater than that of men.

Georgia’s population nears four million