Council of Europe Commissioner: 'No one has been held accountable for dispersal of protests in Georgia'

Council of Europe Commissioner in Georgia

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty summarised the outcomes of meetings held during his visit to Georgia and expressed concern that no law enforcement officers have been held accountable for the forceful dispersal of protests in 2024 and early 2025.

Michael O’Flaherty again called on the authorities of Georgia to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the use of water cannons containing chemical agents against protesters. In his assessment, this issue requires particular attention, as it concerns the proportionality of force and safety standards.

At the same time, the Council of Europe Commissioner positively assessed an initiative by the interior minister requiring law enforcement officers to wear visible individual identification numbers, but stressed that this step cannot replace accountability for potential violations that have already occurred.

The report also highlights legislative changes which, in the commissioner’s assessment, collectively restrict freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly, and freedom of association. He said that additional measures adopted recently have further deepened this trend.

During meetings with representatives of the Georgian government, Michael O’Flaherty also expressed concern over the impact of “foreign influence” laws, which he believes negatively affect civil society organisations, human rights defenders and the media. The report also refers to administrative and criminal cases launched against dozens of organisations in connection with receiving foreign funding or alleged sabotage.

Michael O’Flaherty in the village of Odzisi

As part of his visit to Georgia, which began on 14 April, Michael O’Flaherty held meetings with civil society representatives, Public Defender Levan Ioseliani, Interior Minister Geka Geladze, and State Minister Tea Akhvlediani.

He added that more detailed assessments on these issues will be published at a later stage.