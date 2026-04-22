A Georgian citizen detained for spying for a foreign state; two others wanted

Espionage in Georgia

Georgian State Security Service (SSG) says Counterintelligence Department has detained one Georgian citizen on espionage charges. According to the agency, he collected and passed information on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

SSG also reports two other Georgian citizens are implicated in similar crimes. They are currently outside the country; charges will be brought in absentia, and they will be placed on international wanted lists via Interpol.

What the investigation says

According to investigation, the detainee was recruited by a foreign intelligence service and given a code name. In exchange for payment, he was tasked with collecting and transmitting various types of information to the detriment of Georgia’s interests.

Tasks included gathering data on Georgian law enforcement structures, including locations, forces and resources of State Security Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Defense, as well as taking photos and videos of these facilities.

In addition, according to the investigation, the information concerned strategically important infrastructure, including bridges, highways and railways, as well as other facilities, including data on their locations and visual materials.

According to the SSG, two other Georgian citizens recruited by the same foreign intelligence service received similar assignments.

The agency notes that, given the nature of the case, operational and investigative measures were carried out over a prolonged period.

The SSG did not specify which country’s intelligence service the alleged espionage benefited.

The detained individual has been charged under Part 1 of Article 314 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of 8 to 12 years in prison. The same charge will be brought in absentia against the two others.

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Espionage in Georgia