Mykhailo Podolyak: "Tensions remain between Ukraine and Georgia, but dialogue is the best option"

Ukraine–Georgia relations

In an interview with Georgia’s independent TV channel TV Pirveli, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said dialogue is the best way to resolve existing problems between Ukraine and Georgia.

According to Podolyak, tensions between the two countries still remain, but a gradual restoration of relations is possible.

Relations between Kyiv and Tbilisi have been strained in recent years. Georgian authorities have made a number of statements that Ukraine described as unfriendly, while Ukrainian officials have accused Georgia’s leadership of being pro-Russian. Against this backdrop, the meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan during the European summit on May 4 drew major attention. The meeting took place at Zelensky’s initiative and was essentially an exchange of views on the sidelines of the summit. The foreign ministers of both countries were also present. Then, on May 6, Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha called his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili. “We noted constructive dialogue and expressed mutual interest in normalizing Ukrainian-Georgian relations and cooperation within international organizations,” Sybiha wrote on X after the call.

Mykhailo Podolyak: “Only dialogue can help us find a way out of any problem. We have a good example in Hungary, where the government changed, and we can see how it is possible to gradually build constructive dialogue between Hungary and Ukraine.

We understand the reality in Georgia.

There are bilateral relations that could have strong potential, and these relations should be restored step by step.

There has been certain tension, and it still remains, but we believe dialogue is the best approach. Both countries have national interests, and this is where we can find a format for discussion. It would be beneficial for both Georgia and Ukraine.”

“Restoring diplomatic communication is an opportunity to discuss economic and trade relations, as well as humanitarian issues.

We also should not forget about the Ukrainian citizen who remains in prison – I mean former President Saakashvili.

All topics should be discussed carefully. There has been informational tension, including certain statements from the Georgian side. I understand the reasons for this. But it is important to find a way to talk to each other – and to do so respectfully.

We are interested in deepening partnership with our partners, while logistical and other specific issues can be discussed separately.”

News in Georgia