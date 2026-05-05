Opinion: 'It is important to Zelensky that Georgia is not isolated'

Former Georgian ambassador to the United States David Sikharulidze commented on the meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan during the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit.

Sikharulidze said that for Zelensky, as “one of the outstanding leaders of the free world”, it is important that Georgia, as a Black Sea country, is not isolated. He said this is why Zelensky opened the door to dialogue.

The former ambassador added that any deterioration in relations between Georgia and Ukraine would only serve the interests of the Kremlin.

David Sikharulidze said:

“Of course, this is an assumption, but all indications suggest the meeting was initiated by Volodymyr Zelensky. He is one of the outstanding leaders of the free world. And for him, it is very important that a Black Sea country is not isolated. That is why he once again made a point of keeping the door open for dialogue.

To be honest, I did not see any enthusiasm or willingness in this direction from Irakli Kobakhidze. But this is not surprising, as he does not appear to be a decision-maker. He seems more like an intermediary. I think the broader context matters here. Fundamental changes are taking place across the continent.

Ukraine’s resistance, now in its fifth year, as it defends its homeland, independence and freedom, has enormous potential. In the South Caucasus, there have also been fundamental, even tectonic, shifts. For example, a war that for 30 years served as a tool of Russian manipulation has come to an end. Russia repeatedly used the Karabakh conflict to prevent both Azerbaijan and Armenia from developing.

It is in Georgia’s national interest to maintain good relations with Ukraine. It is also in Georgia’s interest that Ukraine prevails, that Russia is defeated, and that our territories are de-occupied. Any deterioration in relations between Georgia and Ukraine would only serve the interests of the Kremlin.

Personal likes and dislikes must not be placed above national interests. The authorities may dislike certain individuals currently in Ukraine (apparently referring to former senior officials from Georgia’s previous government — JAMnews), but national interests are far more important than the preferences of representatives of the Georgian Dream party.

It is unthinkable for this to become the main driver of policy. Criticism of Ukraine from Georgia can only benefit Russia. There is no other country or force in the world for which this would be beneficial, including Georgia itself.

For Georgia, good relations with Ukraine, Ukraine’s success and Russia’s defeat are of vital importance.”

Ex-envoy on Georgia–Ukraine ties