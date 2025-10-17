Lawyer arrested in Armenia over Facebook post

Armenian lawyer arrested

An Armenian court has ordered the two-month detention of lawyer Alexander Kochubaev. Authorities launched a criminal case against him under Article 490, Part 2 of the Criminal Code. The law covers the dissemination of information that tarnishes the honour and dignity of a judge, prosecutor, or investigator. It also applies when such information harms their rights or lawful interests in connection with their professional duties.

The case stems from a Facebook post in which Kochubaev insulted investigators, prosecutors, and judges involved in the recent detention of clergy, calling them “degenerates.”

Kochubaev denies the charges, describing the case as “political persecution.”

Human rights defender Anahit Manasyan criticised the move, saying it is unacceptable “to initiate criminal proceedings for any form of expression.”

“According to international standards, only the most serious unlawful statements and clear justification can lead to criminal liability, let alone detention or imprisonment,” Manasyan said.

She did not comment specifically on the court’s decision to detain Kochubaev. Legal experts note that while the lawyer’s post may be offensive, insult alone is no longer a criminal offence in Armenia. Lawyers emphasise that defamation and insults have been decriminalised in the country.

All available information, including the ombudsman’s statement and expert commentary, is included here.

Kochubaev’s post about “degenerates”

The day before his arrest, Alexander Kochubaev published a post on his Facebook page showing a photo of the detained head of the Aragatsotn Diocese, Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan, and expressing his support.

In the post, he wrote:

“Degenerates. Investigators, prosecutors, judges who have sold your souls to the devil, divine punishment will befall you. I pray to the Lord not to forgive you so that you atone for your guilt over several generations. Bishop Mkrtich will continue his service, even in the KGB basement. And you remain the sons of b**** you always were.”

Kochubaev also referenced the 2018 “velvet revolution,” claiming that “a gang of devils came to power” and emphasised that he was not remaining silent:

“I too was an officer. Deciding to throw my epaulettes at them was the hardest moment of my life. But one can support a family with honest work, not by siphoning salaries like you. One of my senior colleagues says: ‘A used condom is thrown in the trash afterwards.’ Think about that.”

Lawyer was escorted into custody by masked law enforcement officers.

Masked law enforcement officers arrested Alexander Kochubaev on 16 October outside the Shengavit Court in Yerevan. Video footage circulating online shows him lying on the asphalt during the detention. Lawyer Ruben Melikyan told journalists that officers used excessive force.

Kochubaev was then taken to the Investigative Committee, where authorities confirmed his detention under the relevant article of the Criminal Code. On the following morning, a court of general jurisdiction ordered him held in custody for two months.

Ombudsman comments on ethical standards and pre-trial measures

The ombudsman’s office has reiterated concerns it has raised repeatedly about the inadmissibility of “unlawful public statements,” which are frequently made by members of various professional communities. It stressed the need to adhere to ethical standards:

“In this regard, Armenia faces serious problems, as the disciplinary mechanisms established within professional communities are rarely applied to widely spread statements that violate codes of ethics and modern human rights standards.”

Human rights defender Anait Manasyan said it is unacceptable to pursue criminal prosecution for speech when the public is not given clear information on why certain statements are considered impermissible or why a person should be deprived of their liberty:

“This is especially problematic when a person is forcibly deprived of freedom.”

The organisation emphasised that when deciding on pre-trial detention, the criteria of legality must be strictly observed. Arrest should only be applied when alternative measures are insufficient—such as risk of flight, the possibility of committing a crime, or inability to fulfil obligations:

“Abuse of pre-trial detention, in turn, can seriously undermine trust in the entire criminal justice chain and cause other systemic problems.”

The ombudsman’s office also confirmed that Kochubaev’s case is under their supervision, and a meeting with him is planned.

Commentaries

Lawyer David Tumasyan wrote on social media:

“Alexander Kochubaev’s arrest appears to be linked to the sharpness and severity of his latest post.

It is clear that his remarks were offensive. But in Armenia, insults are decriminalised. Moreover, what he wrote is not a personal attack; he does not name anyone. If people see themselves in these lines, it is because their conscience is troubled by the attribution of such statements.

P.S. There is a good Russian proverb: the thief feels the heat on his hat.”

Political analyst Suren Surenyants said:

“Whether one agrees with Kochubaev’s position or not, it remains within the bounds of freedom of speech. Depriving a citizen of the right to express an opinion represents a fundamental erosion of democratic principles.

A lawyer is the last line of defence for citizens’ rights in the judicial system. When a lawyer becomes the target of state pressure, it sends a warning to the entire legal profession—silence or prosecution.

The bar is one of the few institutions operating independently of power. Pressure on it is clearly aimed at the complete ‘capture’ of the justice system to establish full control over the legal field.”

Armenian lawyer arrested