Opposition figure killed in Armenia amid claims of vendetta or political hit

Head of Armenian village killed

The killing of 42-year-old Volodya Grigoryan, head of the enlarged Parakar community, has sparked debate in Armenia. Late on 23 September, a masked gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon on Grigoryan and two of his friends. One of them, criminal police officer Karen Abramyan, was killed, while the other, Artsrun Galstyan, was seriously wounded. Reports say Galstyan has since regained consciousness and has been questioned, but no details have been disclosed.

Grigoryan was a member of the opposition Country for Life party and became head of the local administration in March 2025. Just a month earlier, another violent incident had taken place in the same community, when a relative of the former head was murdered. The brother of Grigoryan, who was killed this week, is currently under house arrest in connection with that case. This has fuelled speculation among residents that the latest killing may have been an act of blood feud.

Investigator Artak Hovhannisyan told journalists that several theories were being considered, including vendetta.

In February, shots were fired outside the home of Mger Akhtoyan, head of the village of Merdzavan in the Parakar community and a member of the ruling party. His relative, 29-year-old Grigor Oganyan, was killed. Among those charged in connection with that case is Grigoryan’s brother, who remains under house arrest. Local media have reported that police have already detained the suspected shooter — allegedly the brother of Grigor Oganyan, who was killed in February. Police have not yet confirmed this information.

Members of the ruling Civil Contract party said the crime must be solved quickly and the perpetrators punished, while the opposition accused law enforcement of “failing to do their job and prevent the crime.”

What official sources say

Volodya Grigoryan

According to preliminary information:

the armed attack took place near Grigoryan’s house in Merdzavan;

he did not live there, but relatives said he often visited the place with friends;

a masked man approached the three men standing outside and opened fire with an automatic weapon;

police found 18 shell casings at the scene;

a criminal case has been opened on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms;

footage from all CCTV cameras in the area has been reviewed;

investigators are pursuing all leads, including possible links to the earlier killing in Merdzavan this year;

search and investigative operations are continuing.

“The case has been transferred from the Vagharshapat investigation unit to the department for particularly serious crimes,” investigator Artak Hovhannisyan said.

Dismissals in the investigative committee and police

In the wake of the high-profile incident, the head of the investigative department in Armavir province, Hrachya Kazaryan, and the head of the criminal police department in the same province, Artur Bdoyan, were dismissed from their posts today.

Journalists asked interior ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan whether the dismissals were linked to the murder of the Parakar community head.

“At this stage we have nothing to report,” he replied.

“Make law enforcement work”: reactions to the prime minister’s post

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan condemned the “brazen armed attack,” writing on Facebook: “Law enforcement agencies of Armenia must promptly identify all those involved in the crime.”

He added that a detailed review was needed to determine what preventive measures should have been taken to avoid incidents in Parakar, who was responsible, and why they failed to act. Pashinyan promised that this review would be followed by “necessary conclusions.”

Mane Tandilyan, leader of the opposition Country for Life party, hit back at Pashinyan’s post, urging him to “stop acting as opposition leader number one” and instead make law enforcement work rather than writing Facebook updates:

“Who is he talking to, what is he even saying? I understand that he too realises he shouldn’t be in this position, but he’s good at writing posts. People wake up in the morning to see what new post Pashinyan has written. Isn’t that a disgrace?”

She argued that “people walking the streets with illegal weapons is the result of inaction by the law enforcement system created by this government.” Asked whether she believed the killing was a vendetta, Tandilyan said she did not want to speculate and that all versions should be examined.

Commentary

Political analyst Robert Gevondyan said:

“Regardless of the motive, the incident near Merdzavan is a blow to the statehood of the Republic of Armenia and to the current authorities. The killing of an opposition figure who defeated a ruling party candidate, alongside a police officer, cannot but carry political overtones. If decisive measures are not taken, people may lose faith in the state and its capabilities. The crime must be solved as quickly as possible, and the perpetrators punished with the strictest penalties — but through a transparent investigation. Above all, this is a challenge to Armenia’s law enforcement system.”

Suren Surenyants, head of the Democratic Alternative party, added:

“Different versions of the incident are already circulating. Some link it to those in power, others to a vendetta, a continuation of the bloody incident in Merdzavan on 5 February. In any case, one thing is clear: political responsibility lies with Nikol Pashinyan’s government. The authorities are obliged to ensure the safety of every citizen. When the victim is an opposition community leader, the issue goes beyond a criminal case and takes on an overtly political character. This is evidence of the incompetence of state institutions. If the murder is not solved quickly, transparently and convincingly, public opinion will continue to hold the government responsible, regardless of who the actual perpetrator was.”

