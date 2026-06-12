Brussels discusses possible suspension of EU visa-free travel for Georgia

Suspension of EU visa-free travel for Georgia

On 11 June 2026, the European Commission and a Georgian delegation held their first technical working meeting under the EU-Georgia visa dialogue. The meeting focused on the circumstances that led to the temporary suspension of visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports.

The process forms part of the visa suspension mechanism established under the EU Visa Regulation. The mechanism was activated after EU member states backed a 12-month suspension of visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service and official passports.

According to the EU, the decision followed concerns that Georgia had failed to meet some of its obligations under the visa-free regime, particularly in the areas of democracy and fundamental rights.

In March 2026, the European Commission activated the visa suspension mechanism for Georgia, requiring holders of Georgian diplomatic, service and official passports to obtain visas until 6 March 2027. If the Georgian authorities fail to address concerns related to governance and the rule of law, the Commission may extend the suspension for up to 24 months. It may also decide to apply the measure to all Georgian citizens.

What was the purpose of the meeting?

According to the European Commission, the 11 June meeting was technical in nature and aimed to discuss in detail the circumstances that led to the activation of the suspension mechanism.

The main objective was not to conduct political negotiations but to exchange views and review the recommendations that the European Commission had presented to Georgia.

EU representatives said the discussions took place in a “fact-based environment”, with both sides presenting their positions and assessments.

Georgia’s position: laws and sovereignty

Following the meeting, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said the Georgian delegation had presented its arguments in detail and reaffirmed its position regarding the European Commission’s recommendations.

According to the ministry, Georgia believes that its constitution and legislation fully guarantee the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression, assembly and association.

Tbilisi argues that the EU’s demand to repeal certain laws is unjustified because the legislation in question reflects Georgia’s domestic legal framework and public interests.

The Foreign Ministry also said that politicising the issue of visa liberalisation is unacceptable and that the process should remain within a technical and legal framework.

Contents of the official statement

In a detailed statement, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting focused on:

Recommendations put forward by the European Commission;

Reforms already implemented by Georgia and those currently under way;

Cooperation on migration management;

The development of anti-corruption policies.

According to the ministry, Georgia continues to work with EU member states to prevent irregular migration and strengthen the relevant institutional mechanisms.

Points of contention: democracy and legislation

According to the EU, concerns over democratic standards and fundamental rights were among the main reasons for activating the visa suspension mechanism.

At the centre of the dispute are several laws that Brussels believes should be revised.

The Georgian side argues that:

The laws were adopted in line with national interests;

They do not contradict Georgia’s international obligations;

Effective anti-discrimination mechanisms are in place.

The Foreign Ministry also maintains that Georgia has an institutional framework for the protection of human rights and guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, which it says is demonstrated by the country’s long history of public protests.

The events of 2024

The ministry’s statement devoted particular attention to the 2024 protests.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there were incidents involving violence and attacks on state institutions, after which investigations were launched.

The ministry said several individuals had been detained in cases related to the possible abuse of power by law enforcement officers, and that judicial proceedings are currently under way.

Maka Botchorishvili’s assessment

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said the 11 June meeting was only an initial step in the process.

She stressed that no specific agreements or final decisions had been discussed.

“This was the first meeting at the working level. Our goal was to exchange positions and provide information,” she said.

Botchorishvili added that the process would continue and that future meetings were expected to involve more in-depth discussions.

Brussels’ assessment

According to European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert, the meeting was technical in nature and focused on the issues that led to the activation of the visa suspension mechanism.

He said the European Commission had explained its decision in detail, while the Georgian side presented its own position. The parties agreed to report back to their respective leaderships.

The European Commission said the process would continue and that further steps would be assessed in due course.

‘The meeting in Brussels received a negative assessment’

According to Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the meeting in Brussels was viewed negatively.

He said European officials were dissatisfied with the reforms presented by the Georgian side.

Behind the scenes, the meeting was also described as “rather fruitless”.

According to one European source, the Georgian delegation defended the existing legislation but showed no clear political willingness to amend it.

The same source said Tbilisi is attempting to shift the process towards a political dialogue, while the European Union continues to view it primarily through the lens of reforms.

Suspension of EU visa-free travel for Georgia