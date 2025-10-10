Former ombudsman eyes premiership

Former Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has announced his candidacy for the post of Prime Minister, saying that entering politics had become “inevitable” for him, as he considers the current political processes to be “non-Armenian.”

“I will participate in the 2026 parliamentary elections with the initiative I lead, ‘Wings of Unity.’ If it develops further, it could become a party or another political formation,” Tatoyan said at a press conference.

However, he did not specify whether his initiative would run in the elections independently or as part of a bloc. He also avoided commenting on possible cooperation with the political force led by former President Serzh Sargsyan, which experts suggest is the most likely scenario. During Sargsyan’s presidency, Tatoyan became ombudsman and continued in this role after the “Velvet Revolution,” when Nikol Pashinyan’s team came to power.

Tatoyan emphasized that he would not ally “with just anyone,” noting that he does not share the positions of either the previous or current government. He assured that his team represents an independent political entity.

Members of the ruling party reacted sharply to the former human rights defender’s political ambitions, describing participation in politics “under Serzh Sargsyan” as “useless and shameful.”

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Taron Chakhoyan, commented on Tatoyan’s plans: “Tatoyan says he is an independent force. Does he think the people are naive, or is he just calling himself a donkey? He might as well swear he has no ties to Serzh and won’t join him.”

The statements underline both Tatoyan’s intended political stance and the ruling party’s critical reaction.

New Political Force’s Position

According to Arman Tatoyan, he and his team do not intend to engage in disputes between “former and current” powers. Their aim is to unite society “for [unspecified reasons].” Tatoyan stressed that all efforts of his colleagues will be devoted to defending the interests of the state and the people:

“We will follow the path of problem-solving. We have stated that to address these issues, we will unite all of society and engage in dialogue with everyone.”

He avoided specifying which political parties they plan to cooperate with:

“Supporters of all political forces, their voters — they are our citizens. Right? We will work with all citizens. That is our agenda. The ‘past-present,’ black-and-white divisions — that is not our agenda.”

At the same time, Tatoyan emphasized that anyone willing to join their movement is welcome, regardless of political preferences.

“There are problems in relations with Russia”

According to the former human rights defender, Armenia’s foreign policy should be based on the principles of independence, sovereignty, security, and stable development:

“Foreign policy strategy should serve as a guide for defining Armenia’s role in the region and the world. Predictable and responsible foreign policy—for our own people and the international community alike. It should be based on comparison and alignment of shared interests, not on accommodation. And it must remain faithful to national interests.”

Speaking about relations with Russia, Tatoyan noted that there are obvious problems. He outlined the issues he sees with Russia:

the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh in the presence of Russian peacekeepers,

the lack of adequate support during the 44-day war in 2020,

the lack of support during the Azerbaijani military incursion into Armenian territory in 2022.

Tatoyan emphasized that these questions require clarification. It is necessary to understand why Russian partners failed to uphold their allied obligations as stipulated in official agreements.

Tatoyan on peace agenda, Karabakh Armenians’ return, and lawsuit withdrawals

Journalists asked the former ombudsman for his views on Armenia’s announced peace agenda. Tatoyan said that peace is “an absolute value,” but also the result of many processes. In his view, establishing peace requires:

a strong security system,

unity rather than contradictions,

logical problem-solving.

Speaking about the 120,000 Karabakh Armenians forced to leave their homeland, he said:

“They have the right to return home. This is not my invention; it is an international principle. In particular, the International Court of Justice clearly affirmed the right of Artsakh residents to return in November 2023. But we will not indulge illusions about the return of Artsakh. We will not have such discussions and do not consider it part of our agenda.”

Tatoyan added that if his team comes to power, they would not abandon interstate lawsuits against Azerbaijan:

“This is dangerous for Armenia’s future. Withdrawing lawsuits serves only Baku’s interests. They understand perfectly well that these lawsuits could create serious problems regarding the implementation of their aggressive policy toward Armenia.”

The peace agreement initialed by Armenia and Azerbaijan includes a provision for the withdrawal of all interstate lawsuits submitted to international courts. It stipulates that within one month after the agreement is fully signed, ratified, and enters into force, the parties will withdraw, annul, or otherwise resolve all interstate claims, complaints, appeals, objections, and disputes related to issues existing prior to the agreement’s signing.роблемы касательно реализации захватнической политики в отношении Армении».

Commentaries

Representatives of the ruling party have been quick to comment on Tatoyan’s shift from human rights work to politics, while other parties have remained silent.

Vaagn Aleksanyan, MP from the ruling party, said:

“Hasn’t ‘Sargsyan’s’ Arman Tatoyan already said that the press of former presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan is portraying him as a new Prometheus—not to make him Serzh’s puppet, but simply because he has beautiful eyes?”

Araik Arutyunyan, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, added:

“I advise our citizens to continue their usual lives, whether in public institutions or the private sector, invest in business and their children’s education, and take care of their rest. But, of course, to remain cautious about this wandering circus, so as not to fall victim to a ‘Vardanik’ operation.”

These were snap municipal elections held on 30 March in Gyumri. No party secured the 50%+1 threshold. The ruling Civil Contract party won the most votes, but none of the opposition forces agreed to form a coalition with it. Three of the four opposition parties that passed the electoral threshold supported the Armenian Communist Party candidate, Vardan Ghukasyan. The ruling team is now wary of a similar “operation” in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Arpi Davoyan, a board member of the ruling party and MP, said:

“About 100–150 years ago in Russia, there was the concept of ‘actors of the burned-down theatre.’ Traveling actors would move from place to place, claiming their theatre had burned down, and therefore they had to wander and perform. People allowed them to clown around and earn a living.

I want to say that the Armenian political field is now filled with wandering actors and vote-snatchers. The pre-election campaign ahead of the parliamentary elections in June 2026 is gaining momentum every day.

Every day, a new fragment breaks away from the infamous Homeland Salvation Movement (HSM), the vanguard of the collective opposition, issuing political statements that show their small, familiar group of supporters—once more or less united—continues to splinter.

Previously, when the collective HSM gathered for a kind of rally, everyone would shout in unison: ‘Thieving cat, bald dog’ [characters from a famous story by Hovhannes Tumanyan, in which a cunning cat deceives a naive dog]. Now, with the theatre burned down, new wings emerge from the fragmented HSM, each vying for its own opposition spotlight.

Of course, we all understand that they are one entity. At any convenient moment, they will unite and fight not for the Republic of Armenia, but against it. And all of this occurs with the patriarch’s blessing [Catholicos Karekin II].”